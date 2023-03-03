Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: Best Virtue to Level Up First

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is not an easy game. Hey, it’s a Soulslike title (for the most part). That comes with the territory. That’s why it’s important to always level up your character’s primary stats (known in this game as “Virtues”). When it comes to which Virtues you should level up first, though…well, that’s where things get tricky.

While the Virtues you choose to invest in will ultimately depend on your desired character build, some Virtues seem to be a little more valuable in the early part of the game than others. As such, here’s a better look at how to spend some of those early character points a bit more wisely.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: How to Respec Your Character

To respec your character in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you’ll first need to complete the Chapter 3 mission “In Search of the Immortal Wizard.” Once you’ve finished that mission, you’ll unlock the Hidden Village hub area. There, you’ll find a character named Zuo Ci. That NPC can not only “Reset Your Parameters” (respec your character), but he can change your character’s base physical appearance as well.

Here’s the fun part. Since there are no restrictions or resource requirements for respeccing your character in Wo Long, you can change their stats as often as you want. That allows you to experiment with different builds as well as ensure that you won’t have to worry about investing points in the “wrong” Virtues early on.