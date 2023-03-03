Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: Deflect Difficulty Stat Explained

While Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a spiritual successor to Team Ninja’s previous Soulslike series, Nioh, the game sets itself apart from its predecessor with new mechanics and an emphasis on deflecting attacks. Wo Long’s combat hinges on proper deflection to the point where entire stats are devoted to the feature. However, those stats don’t function the way you think.

Each weapon in Wo Long comes with a bunch of stats. Most are self-explanatory, but Deflect Difficulty is a notable exception to the rule that is already catching early players off-guard. Traditional video game logic would dictate that Deflect Difficulty makes it easier to deflect incoming attacks (i.e., lengthen the Deflect ability’s window of activation). In truth, Deflect Difficulty affects the amount of Spirit each deflection uses.

As a general rule, it’s a bad idea to spam the deflect skill since that will drain your Spirit Gauge. However, weapons with higher Deflect Difficulty percentages consume less spirit than those with low Deflect Difficulty percentages and thus provide more room for error.

So what does Deflect Difficulty do in practice? Well, as Wo Long’s tutorials tell you, successfully deflecting attacks boosts your Spirit Gauge. So if Deflect Difficulty reduces the cost of Spirit per deflect, then all things being equal, successfully deflecting an attack with a high-Deflect Difficulty rating provides a higher net sum of Spirit than deflecting with a low-Deflect Difficulty weapon. Sounds simple, right? Hold your horses because we’re not finished yet.