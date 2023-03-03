Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: Where to Find the Best Early Game Weapons

You may be able to find the White Wooden Cudgel as a random drop in the game’s first two levels, but you can definitely buy it from the first blacksmith you meet (it’ll set you back 10,000 coins). You hit the jackpot if you found an upgraded version of this weapon, but even the base version is still worth picking up.

Feathered Cavalry Bow

Generally speaking, you want to use a Bow over a Crossbow for your Wo Long ranged weapon. Crossbows are a little too clunky and slow for all but the tankiest of characters. While the basic Bamboo Bow will serve you well, the Feathered Cavalry Bow is the real prize of the early game.

This incredible bow is slightly quicker than its early-game competition, which really helps make up for its slightly lower base attack power. Being able to fire off more shots more accurately is generally more useful than raw per-shot power. It’s especially useful in the hands of Water Virtue players going for a stealth/ranger build.

I’m sadly not sure of a guaranteed way to find the Feathered Calvarly Bow. I (and others) acquired it as a random drop in the first few missions, but I’ll let you know if someone finds a guaranteed way to secure this ranged weapon.

Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords

Dual Swords can be devastating in the hands of the right Wo Long player, and the Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords may just be the best Dual Swords you’ll have access to in the early part of the game.

The Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords attack speed honestly feels a bit broken at the moment. No, they don’t do a lot of damage per strike, but that tends not to matter when you can unleash a flurry of blows that are augmented by your other abilities. Pair these swords with a leveled-up Fire Virtue character, and you’ll become a flaming hurricane of death that is constantly generating Spirit and unleashing specials.