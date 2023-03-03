Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: Best Wizardry Spells For Every Virtue Tree

While deflecting incoming attacks is one of Wo Long‘s marquee features, magic is a pretty important part of the game. From buff effects to direct damage abilities, you’re going to use at least some of the game’s Wizardry Spells regardless of what kind of character you build.

Which magic you end up relying on most will depend on your playstyle and situation, but here are some of the most powerful Wizardry Spells in the game.

Lightning Weapon, Flame Weapon, Stone Weapon, Toxin Weapon, Ice Weapon

Every Wizardry Spell tree in Wo Long offers one ability that grants your weapon some form of elemental damage. You’re going to want to pick up at least one of those abilities. Exactly which one you use will kind of depend on your preferred build and the situation, but they’re some of the most valuable spells in the game for melee players. They also offer a quick and efficient way to counter enemies’ elemental resistances.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: Best Wood Virtue Spells

Absorb Vitality

You and your nearby allies can restore HP upon dealing damage to enemies.