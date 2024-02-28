Why 2024’s Best Games Are All “Budget” Titles

I hesitate to call these games “budget” titles, even if that description is largely relative to the rising cost of major new releases. That word often carries a negative connotation that major companies have historically been all too happy to exploit. Along with the usual implications of inferiority comes the shame of the suggestion you can’t afford a more expensive product or that you feel the need to celebrate the lower cost of something in the first place.

But let’s be honest. A prolonged period of inflation and long-term economic issues coming home to roost have made the modern $70 game an increasingly tough sell. It’s not just a matter of having the money or not having the money. As rising prices force more people to view art and entertainment as just another product, more and more people demand reliability and consistency from them on some level.

The problem is that everyone has reasonably similar expectations of how a high-end microwave or smartphone should function. That shouldn’t be the case for video games, yet studios have spent years conditioning consumers to believe “this is what a top-of-the-line video game should look and play like” regardless of whether or not that game ends up being more functional than thrilling.

That’s what makes the sudden rise of these $40 and under phenomenons a magical (and potentially significant) moment for gamers. It’s incredible to be able to save money on a great game. Anyone who tells you differently is trying to sell you something. What makes these particular games special, though, isn’t just their lower price points but what those lower price points (and therefore lower budgets) allowed their developers to do.

Palworld is a survival game that looks (and sometimes plays) like a questionable Pokémon rip-off. Yet, it also doesn’t take the power of that franchise’s name for granted and instead aims to offer the kind of experience the mainline Pokémon games have often failed to provide to long-time fans.

Helldivers 2 does not look like a Triple-A game and is certainly more punishing than many such titles would ever dare to be. Yet, it is so much fun to play that people find themselves coming back to it simply because it offers a good time that can’t easily be found in larger experiences.