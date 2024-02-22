Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Who Is Messmer?

That description from the Elden Ring website suggests that Miquella’s trip to this world robbed him of “his flesh, his strength, his lineage.” If that is the case, then Miquella seems to be looking for a way to restore himself, remove the curse in the process, and complete his ascension into Godhood. Indeed, in a separate interview, Miyazaki mentions (via translation) that the Land of Shadow is where Marika first became a god.

That brings us back to Messmer. If the Land of Shadow is where Marika formerly achieved Godhood (and Marika’s offspring and Empyrean companions previously sought to achieve Godhood in Elden Ring), then perhaps Messmer was left to guard the Land of Shadow or otherwise conquered it around the time of Marika’s ascension. At the very least, we know that Miquella desires to travel to this land and re-trace Marika’s footsteps, presumably to utilize the power that Marika once discovered.

Messmer appears to be either the guardian of those steps or perhaps just a prominent being that exists alongside them. Given that Messmer mentions “mother” (presumably a reference to Marika) and his disdain that one “bereft of light” (the player, we think) was granted “Lordship sanction,” I’d sooner guess that Messmer is still serving Marika’s interests in some way. If pressed for more specifics, I’d guess that Marika had her son (Messmer) purge the Land of Shadow to ensure that its power could not be utilized by another (at least not so easily).

Yet, Messmer’s status as a pure villain remains questionable. After all, FromSoftware games often force players to face morally ambiguous antagonists who at least do not see themselves as evil but stand in opposition to your existence, survival, or goals.

So, while Messmer and Miquella appear to be in direct opposition to each other and players are following Miquella’s path, it’s worth noting that Miquella may not be so innocent himself. The Shadow of the Erdtree trailer strongly hints at Miquella’s previously suspected ability to manipulate “the hearts of man” and even mentions that “nothing is more terrifying.” Could the player be acting as a pawn of Miquella throughout this expansion? Is Messmer in direct opposition to us, or is he trying to prevent Miquella’s rise to power? In any case, those two seem to be directly linked, and we seem to be caught up in their struggle.

So while theories abound regarding Messmer’s true identity (some believe he is actually Miquella while others argue he is related to Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy due to their shared appearances), we do know a few things with reasonable certainty. Messmer is a major figure in the Land of Shadow who has a prior relationship with Marika (who achieved Godhood in that realm). The player follows Miquella to the Land of Shadow, and Messmer appears to stand in the way of Miquella’s goal in that land. That means that Messmer will likely be one of Shadow of the Erdtree’s final bosses and greatest challenges.