Upcoming PC Games You Need to Play

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

Digital Eclipse – TBA

A loving homage to arcade games, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind remixes Power Rangers lore into a unique storyline that both fans and newcomers can appreciate. In this retro-style game, Rita Repulsa and her robotic reincarnation team up to go back in time and try to stop the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from forming in the first place by remixing, rewinding, and rewriting the past. It’s up to the player and this motley crew of teenagers to stop the Ritas and their army of Power Ranger foes from screwing up the timeline for good.

Tales of the Shire

Wētā Workshop – TBA

New cozy game alert! Tales of the Shire is like if Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing took a trip to the Shire of Lord of the Rings. The game lets players live out their dreams of hanging out in the idyllic landscape of the Shire as they create their own character, decorate their own Hobbit hole, make friends in the community, and help the town flourish. We played Tales of the Shire at SGF and were impressed with the amount of care put into creating this version of the Shire. Even though the game isn’t technically canon, there are still plenty of references and easter eggs for Lord of the Rings fans to find.

The Thing Remastered

Nightdive Studios – TBA

Nightdive Studios has taken the beloved 2002 third-person survival horror shooter game, The Thing, and given it a full graphics overhaul for PC and consoles. Both the original and this remaster take place after the events of the 1982 John Carpenter film, and follow a US Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the terrifying events that occurred in the film and try to uncover what happened at Outpost #31. Not only must players face off against various monsters created by The Thing, but they must keep a close eye on their own party to make sure it hasn’t been infiltrated by the monster or paranoia.

Lego Horizon Adventures

Guerilla Games – TBA

Set in the world of the Horizon game series, Lego Horizon Adventures follows Aloy on a new adventure where she leads a unique crew of heroes on a quest to save the Earth from a man called Helis, whose gang of sun worshippers follow a mysterious, ancient Evil. With couch co-op and online play, you can dive into this thrilling adventure with friends or alone—this brick world is your oyster. Whether this is your first foray into this post-apocalyptic world, or you’ve already tackled the technological mysteries of this world with Aloy in the past, Lego Horizon Adventures is perfect for players young and old.