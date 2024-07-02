Upcoming PC Games You Need to Play
From World of Warcraft: The War Within to Stalker 2, here are the PC games you need to play for the rest of the year.
PC gamers have a lot of fun titles to look forward to this year. From a brand-new World of Warcraft expansion to epic mythological tales to the first open-world Star Wars game, there are so many worlds to explore, foes to defeat, and adventures to be had.
To help keep things straight, we’ve put together a handy guide of upcoming games that PC owners should definitely keep an eye on in 2024.
Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
Square Enix – July 2
Final Fantasy fans have even more to be excited about this year with the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. In this expansion, the Warrior of Light has reunited with their comrades for an unexpected mission on the continent of Tural. Dawntrail not only features new quests, new areas to explore, and new characters to meet, it also includes new jobs like Viper and Pictomancer as well as female Hrothgar as a new playable race. Dawntrail has a lot to offer with this update and is sure to keep players coming back for more.
The First Descendant
Nexon Games – July 2
Our hands-on time with Nexon’s new third-person looter shooter, The First Descendant, at Summer Game Fest, revealed fun take on the genre that also looks great. The slick art style, empowered by Unreal Engine 5, truly brings the sci-fi world of the game to life.
The First Descendant is set in a world where beings from another dimension, the Magisters, have teamed up with humans to save the planet from those who wish to see it destroyed and conquered. Descendants are humans augmented by the power and technology of the Magisters, and their quest symbolizes hope for humanity to endure. Each playable Descendant has unique skills for both solo and co-op missions for up to four players, so gather your friends and prepare to fight for the future of humanity.
Frostpunk 2
11 Bit Studios – July 25
Frostpunk 2 is a survival game that blends city building, strategy, and management gameplay as the player tries to help humanity rebuild 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged the Earth. The harsh, icy climate is unforgiving, but with the right choices, humanity can persist, even as dwindling resources, power-hungry factions, and the never-ending cold threaten to bring everything down. As the Steward, it’s up to you to build districts, propose new laws to the Council, and keep the City safe from both outside forces and its own inner politics.
Black Myth: Wukong
Game Science – Aug. 20
Based on the 16th century novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG with deep roots in Chinese mythology. As “The Destined One,” Sun Wukong, the player will go on a journey to uncover the secrets of immortality and confront their destiny. Built in Unreal Engine 5, Black Myth: Wukong features gorgeous scenery befitting the fantastical story that developer Game Science is telling. The combat in this game is rumored to be challenging, with a variety of formidable foes for Wukong to face off against throughout his journey, and has a lot to offer for fans of Soulslike games.
Concord
Sony Interactive Entertainment – Aug 23
Concord is an upcoming online 5v5 first-person shooter where the player gets to control one of 16 characters known as Freegunners in six different game modes—Trophy Hunt, Elimination, Zone Control, Occupation, Signal Hunt, and Savage. Set in an original, vibrant sci-fi universe, you can play as the various humans and aliens who call the ship the Northstar home. This crew of misfits, outlaws, and adventurers have a plethora of skills, and it’s up to the player and their friends to choose who best fits their team.
World of Warcraft: The War Within
Blizzard Entertainment – Aug 26
The first chapter of World of Warcraft’s Worldsoul Saga, The War Within takes players to the never-before-seen subterranean worlds of Azeroth as they work to stop the malicious Harbinger of the Void. The expansive subterranean world of Khaz Algar offers plenty of opportunities for adventur, including onw the Isle of Dorn, The Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall, and Azj-Kahet as well as the plethora of new dungeons and delves.
There are also new evergreen features such as the Earthen as a playable allied race, the ability to hop on creatures and Skyride through the skies of Khaz Algar, and the Hero Talents class feature that allows players to specialize their class based on iconic Warcraft universe archetypes. This grand adventure has been 20 years in the making, and there are plenty of reasons to hop into this exciting new era of World of Warcraft.
Age of Mythology: Retold
Xbox Game Studios – Aug. 28
From the creators of the Age of Empires franchise, Age of Mythology: Retold is a real-time strategy game set in a mythical age where gods, monsters, and humans coexist. Choose the gods of your people from a wide pantheon, including Egyptian, Norse, Greek, and Atlantean deities, and use their powers to protect your people and help them prosper. Players will embark on an epic 50-mission campaign through places of legend in an effort to become a hero of mythic proportions. Xbox Game Pass subscribers also have the option to play online with friends in head-to-head or team-up challenges.
Star Wars Outlaws
Ubisoft – Aug. 30
Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Outlaws is the galaxy far, far away’s first open-world video game. Playing as outlaw and scoundrel Kay Vess, you get to explore both new and familiar locations across the galaxy, as Vess tries to start a new life for herself. As one of the most wanted criminals in the Outer Rim, Vess must fight, steal, and talk her way out of a variety of scenarios in order to gain the peace she so desperately craves.
Each planet has unique landscapes, rewards, and adventures for Vess to encounter as the player shapes her journey. Gameplay allows for a variety of travel methods along her journey, including speeders and even the ability to pilot Vess’s ship The Trailblazer.
The expectations are high for Outlaws as a brand-new Star Wars franchise, but after playing a hands-on demo of the game at Summer Game Fest, we can say there’s certainly a lot of potential here, and we can’t wait to spend way more hours exploring this world.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
GSC Game World – September 5
Set in an alternate version of Chernobyl, in the post-apocalyptic Exclusion Zone, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl follows the player as they explore the Zone as a stalker, the name given to mercenaries and explorers who brave the Zone’s deadly anomalies and dangerous mutants in order to find treasure hidden within. A next-gen sequel to the popular PC games, this installment combines elements of first-person shooters, immersive sims, sci-fi and horror genres, and the realism of Unreal Engine 5 for the next big leap in the series.
Stepping into the role of the stalker, it’s up to the player to determine the fate of the Zone as they progress through a non-linear story arc. The Zone is an open-world filled with monstrous enemies and strange locations to explore. Even if you’ve never played a game in this franchise before, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl looks like a terrifyingly good time.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment – Sept. 9
A sequel to 2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, this video game once again follows Captain Titus, who has now been demoted to Lieutenant after the events of the first game caused him to be arrested and investigated for heresy. Set in the same world as the popular tabletop game Warhammer 40,000, Space Marine 2 takes place in the 42nd Millenium, where the Imperium of Man fights against the Tyranids (insect-like creatures) and the forces of Chaos across the galaxy as they try to reclaim worlds once lost to this alien race.
Combat in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a combination of third-person shooter and melee combat, and features an optional co-op multiplayer mode as Titus is accompanied by fellow Space Marines Chairon and Gadriel throughout his mission. For Warhammer fans, this game looks to be an exciting addition to this universe, but even if you know nothing about this world, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 generally looks like a fun solo or co-op militaristic fighting game.
UFO 50
Mossmouth – Sept 18
From the creators of Spelunky comes UFO 50, a collection of 50 single and multiplayer games with an ‘80s-inspired 8-bit aesthetic. Game styles include platformers, shoot ’em ups, puzzle games, RPGs, and so many more. But just because there are so many game options doesn’t mean that they’re all micro or mini-games. Some are smaller arcade-style games, but there are also open-world adventures and expansive RPGs. With a variety of gameplay experiences, there is something for almost every kind of video game player to enjoy in UFO 50.
God of War: Ragnarok
Santa Monica Studio – Sept 19
God of War: Ragnarok is making its way to PCs this fall with unlocked framerates, upscaling technology, and super ultra-widescreen support. The PC version will include the latest patch updates, new game+ mode, and the Valhalla DLC at launch.
God of War: Ragnarok follows Kratos and his son Atreus across the nine realms of Norse mythology as they search for answers, allies, and a way to stop Asgard from launching into a prophesied battle that will end the world. It’s a touching and epic story of family, destiny, and forging your own path forward despite it all.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
Warner Bros. Games – Sept 23
Whether you’re a fan of Harry Potter, sports games, or somewhere in between, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions looks to be a fun entry in the franchise’s ever-growing catalog of games. The game is a “standalone Quidditch experience” and doesn’t have any impact on the greater Harry Potter story at large, but fans will still have plenty of easter eggs to find in this version of the Wizarding World. Players can take to the skies alone or with friends in online co-op and PvP modes to become Quidditch champions.
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
THQ Nordic – Sept 24
Another remake coming to the Nintendo Switch this year is Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. Now a vibrant 3D platformer, this game promises to be a faithful remake of the Wii game Disney Epic Mickey as the player, armed with paint and paint thinner as the titular Mickey Mouse, journeys through the Wasteland of forgotten Disney characters and shapes the future of this mysterious realm. With appearances from various Disney characters and levels inspired by animated films and shorts, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is perfect for Disney fans both young and young at heart.
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Blizzard Entertainment – Oct 8
A new Diablo IV expansion Vessel of Hatred is releasing this fall, and boy does it look like a spooky good time. Set after the end of Diablo IV, the player is now in search of Neyrelle in the ancient jungle of Nahantu. After imprisoning the Prime Evil Mephisto, Neyrelle is now in search of a way to destroy the evil within for good before she succumbs to its corrupting power. But not only does this expansion come with a new location and story for players to work their way through, Vessel of Hatred also comes with a new Spiritborn class that lets the player become the apex predator of the jungle, new mercenaries to recruit, and adoptable pets to accompany your character, aid in material and gold pickup, and just generally look cute as hell.
Silent Hill 2
Konami – Oct 8
A remake of the classic 2001 survival horror game of the same name, Silent Hill 2 is a total update of the game in Unreal Engine 5 with new graphics and gameplay. The story, however, remains the same as the player follows protagonist James Sunderland, as he searched for his deceased wife back in the town of Silent Hill. But the place where James arrives is not full of happy memories, but rather his worst nightmares come to life. The gameplay style seems very much in line with the recent Resident Evil remakes, so if you’ve found those enjoyable, you should definitely give the Silent Hill 2 remake a try.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Bandai Namco – Oct 11
The latest installment in the Budokai Tenkaichi series, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero stays true to the Dragon Ball anime and video games that came before it with high-speed 3D fights, gorgeous visuals, and lively animated cutscenes that bring this world and its action to life. But the massive arenas that players can fight in aren’t the only things in the game that react realistically to the player’s actions. The game also features an update to its story mode that allows players to make important decisions “choose-your-own-adventure” style that will impact how the story plays out. You don’t have to be a Dragon Ball fan to enjoy Sparking! Zero, but those who are are certainly in for a treat.
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Atlus – Oct 11
From the studio behind Persona 3, 4, and 5, Metaphor: ReFantazio blends turn-based combat and real-time action into an incredibly fun-looking RPG. Set in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, the player must gather their party and battle in the royal tournament for the throne, while also trying to break a curse on a prince long to be thought dead. As the protagonist, the player will get to forge friendships with other characters and customize their party based on their archetype powers to make the perfect team for any scenario.
New World: Aeternum
Amazon Games – Oct 15
New World: Aeternum is an exciting overhaul of the flagship MMORPG from Amazon Games that encourages players to forge their own destiny on the isle of Aeternum with several gameplay modes, including the main campaign, solo trials, 3v3 arena fights, multiplayer expeditions, PvPvE Lawless Zones, and so much more. Whether you play by yourself or with friends online across platforms, New World: Aeternum has a lot to offer for anyone looking to explore a new fantasy world, especially now that it’s launching on consoles with new ways to quickly jump into the experience and try out the new raid. We played New World: Aeternum at Summer Game Fest and the demo showcased a lot to look forward to when this new version of the game launches later this year.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Activision – Oct 25
Set during the Gulf War, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is already setting the bar higher for the franchise by introducing updated visuals crafted by the IW 9.0 engine as well as a new omnimovement feature that allows players to “seamlessly chain combat maneuvers in any direction.” The game’s campaign picks up on plot threads from previous entries in the series, and even brings back a few fan-favorite characters, while the multiplayer mode features 16 new maps at launch, including 12 core 6v6 maps and 4 Strike maps that can be played 2v2 or 6v6. And yes, Zombies are back.
Sonic X Shadow Generations
SEGA – Oct 25
Shadow’s nemesis, Black Doom, has returned, and it’s up to the hedgehog to unlock the dark powers within himself and save the world. Players can harness Shadow’s Doom Powers to battle enemies, take on platforming challenges, and, with the return of Chaos Control, surf on water, fly over obstacles, and even stop time. Shadow’s journey will take you through time and space, including a new hub-world called the White Space, inspired by the open-zone gameplay of Sonic Frontiers. Shadow will gain access to new areas full of hidden secrets as he unlocks his powers, leaving even more to uncover in Sonic X Shadow Generations.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Square Enix – Oct 29
Max Caulfield makes a surprise return in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, a supernatural murder mystery where the player’s choices as Max impact the ending of the story. In the aftermath of the first game Life is Strange, Max has since become the in-house photographer for the prestigious Caledon University. She hasn’t used her time rewind powers in years, but after finding her friend Safi dead, she becomes desperate to save her. Using her powers, she unexpectedly discovers a new talent—shifting to a parallel timeline. In this new timeline, Safi is still alive, but not totally free from danger. Using her new powers, Max must work to save Safi and find her killer in both universes.
Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake
Square Enix – Nov 14
The narrative beginning to the Erdrick Trilogy, the 1988 game Dragon Quest III is being remade for the Switch with updated 2D HD graphics. Square Enix is calling this remake a “stunning reimagining” of the classic game, and it looks like it’ll be a fun time for both long-time fans and general RPG enthusiasts alike.
As the legendary Hero, the player must recruit companions to aid them in their quest to kill the evil archfiend Baramos, a task their father set off to accomplish years ago but never returned. This game is set in an entirely different world than its predecessors, so don’t worry if you’ve never played a Dragon Quest game before. This is the perfect time to jump in.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft – Nov 15
Set in the late Sengoku period of feudal Japan, Assassin’s Creed Shadows features two playable protagonists: Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a legendary samurai. Quests can be handled as either protagonist, with Naoe as the more stealthy and discrete approach and Yasuke as the charismatic warrior, useful for taking on several enemies at a time. The game encourages players to explore the open world gathering intel and building a network of spies ready to help usher Japan into a new era. Based on the hands-off preview we saw at SGF, this already looks like a worthy entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Asobo Studio – Nov 19
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the latest edition of fan-favorite flight simulator that will let players take to the skies and live out their aviation dreams, including tackling brand-new career paths. From piloting search and rescue vehicles to aerial construction to private planes with VIP clients, the game offers a variety of experiences for players to choose from. With incredibly realistic graphics, machine learning, and the latest technologies in simulation, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 promises to be an immersive and awe-inspiring experience.
Avowed
Obsidian Entertainment – TBA
Avowed is an action RPG set in the Living Lands of Eora, which was first introduced in Obsidian’s stellar Pillars of Eternity games. It’s a vast region encompassing a variety of landscapes, from lush forests to rocky deserts. The player begins the game as an envoy from the Aedyr Empire who is sent to the Living Lands to investigate rumors of a spreading plague and a secret so dangerous it could destroy everything.
The Envoy can use different combos of magic, melee weapons, and firearms to defeat dangerous enemies, and the choices they make affect the story. The player can also recruit various NPCs to join their party, up to two at a time, that can aid in accomplishing certain tasks. Though these companion NPCs unfortunately won’t be available for romancing or smooching, Avowed still looks like a world that will be easy to get lost in. Trailers have already teased the same level of great writing you’ve come to expect from an Obsidian RPG experience.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
BioWare- TBA
It’s been a decade since the last Dragon Age game was released, but the next entry, titled The Veilguard, is finally almost here. Whereas other games in the Dragon Age series allowed players to import their world-state and choices from previous games creating an overall cohesive narrative, Veilguard instead allows the player to make those choices during character creation. So if you’ve never played a Dragon Age game before, this feels like a great place to start.
With three classes to choose from and a variety of factions, the playable Rook can be whoever you want them to be in this story. Forge alliances and build your party to save Thedas from ancient gods who have been released into the world. In the hands-off preview we saw at SGF, Dragon Age: The Veilguard delivered some shocking twists right out the game—and the return of one fan-favorite character—that players won’t want to miss!
Fear the Spotlight
Blumhouse Games – TBA
Fear the Spotlight is an atmospheric third-person horror adventure that follows high schooler Vivian as she sneaks into school after hours with the rebellious Amy. After a seance gone wrong, Vivian finds herself in the school alone with a terrifying monster chasing her. With tense stealth challenges, tactile puzzles, and a spooky school to explore, Vivian must solve the mystery and above all, stay out of the monster’s eerie spotlight. Fear the Spotlight is an exciting throwback to PS1-style horror mysteries, and after playing it at SGF, we can’t wait for you to play it too.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Machine Games – TBA
A brand new, playable Indiana Jones adventure is coming to the Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass later this year, and boy does it look like a fun time. Set in 1937 between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, the player will dive into Indy’s world of exploration, puzzle solving, and action as they race to stop enemy forces from uncovering an ancient power connected to The Great Circle. As the titular archaeologist and action hero, you’ll travel the globe, forge alliances, and, of course, use Indy’s signature whip. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just looking for your next fun action-adventure game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks like it will be a cinematic, action-packed experience.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Warhorse Studios – TBA
Set in the Kingdom of Bohemia during the early 15th century, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II follows the story of Henry, a trusted diplomatic escort of the king who seeks revenge for his murdered family. In the game’s open-world Medieval setting, the player can guide Henry on daring adventures, forge alliances with a charismatic cast of characters, and engage in visceral real-time combat. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a gripping action RPG perfect for anyone eager to step into an epic Medieval adventure.
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Capcom – TBA
This game is an arcade-lover’s dream with seven classic Marvel vs. Capcom games rolled into one shiny new package. With the choice between single player and several different online options—casual matches, ranked matches, and custom matches—the games have been updated slightly for modern gaming but still maintain the charm of the arcade. There’s also a training mode that lets you put a variety of characters against each other and fight to your heart’s content. While there’s nothing that beats the feeling of putting a coin into a machine and smashing a bunch of buttons, this game seems to come pretty close to it.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Konami – TBA
Remade in Unreal Engine 5, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater takes everything fans love about the original Metal Gear Solid 3 and elevates it into a brand new experience. Players can choose to keep their controls the same, or change to a new, more intuitive set of controls that allow for a more immersive and modern stealth experience. The graphics have also received quite the glow-up, with a battle damage system that catalogs wear and tear on Snake’s clothes and body in real time—every bullet hole and scar carries on throughout the story. Both long time fans of this survival action series and newcomers have a lot to look forward to when this game drops later this year.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
Digital Eclipse – TBA
A loving homage to arcade games, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind remixes Power Rangers lore into a unique storyline that both fans and newcomers can appreciate. In this retro-style game, Rita Repulsa and her robotic reincarnation team up to go back in time and try to stop the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from forming in the first place by remixing, rewinding, and rewriting the past. It’s up to the player and this motley crew of teenagers to stop the Ritas and their army of Power Ranger foes from screwing up the timeline for good.
Tales of the Shire
Wētā Workshop – TBA
New cozy game alert! Tales of the Shire is like if Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing took a trip to the Shire of Lord of the Rings. The game lets players live out their dreams of hanging out in the idyllic landscape of the Shire as they create their own character, decorate their own Hobbit hole, make friends in the community, and help the town flourish. We played Tales of the Shire at SGF and were impressed with the amount of care put into creating this version of the Shire. Even though the game isn’t technically canon, there are still plenty of references and easter eggs for Lord of the Rings fans to find.
The Thing Remastered
Nightdive Studios – TBA
Nightdive Studios has taken the beloved 2002 third-person survival horror shooter game, The Thing, and given it a full graphics overhaul for PC and consoles. Both the original and this remaster take place after the events of the 1982 John Carpenter film, and follow a US Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the terrifying events that occurred in the film and try to uncover what happened at Outpost #31. Not only must players face off against various monsters created by The Thing, but they must keep a close eye on their own party to make sure it hasn’t been infiltrated by the monster or paranoia.
Lego Horizon Adventures
Guerilla Games – TBA
Set in the world of the Horizon game series, Lego Horizon Adventures follows Aloy on a new adventure where she leads a unique crew of heroes on a quest to save the Earth from a man called Helis, whose gang of sun worshippers follow a mysterious, ancient Evil. With couch co-op and online play, you can dive into this thrilling adventure with friends or alone—this brick world is your oyster. Whether this is your first foray into this post-apocalyptic world, or you’ve already tackled the technological mysteries of this world with Aloy in the past, Lego Horizon Adventures is perfect for players young and old.