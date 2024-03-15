The Weirdest Metal Gear Solid Game Has Sadly Been Lost to Time

The Dream Game

At the time of its release, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes was considered to be something of a dream project. The Twin Snakes was co-developed by Silicon Knights: the team behind the Nintendo GameCube’s beloved cult horror classic, Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem. With that game, Silicon Knights demonstrated both their mastery of the powerful new Nintendo hardware and their ability to think far outside of the box. They seemed to be the perfect outside studio to tackle a Metal Gear Solid title.

In fact, Kojima himself reached out to Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto to see if Silicon Knights would be willing and able to remake one of his most beloved and celebrated games. While Kojima could not devote himself to that remake full-time as he would have seemingly liked to (he was still working on Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater) he did agree to assist Silicon Knights in an advisory capacity and ensure the quality of the project.

While early details about the remake were scarce at that time, it was reported that The Twin Snakes would incorporate many of the much-celebrated gameplay improvements introduced in Metal Gear Solid 2 alongside the advanced modern visuals that only the GameCube could provide.

Remarkably, news about the remake only got better from there. Not only would Kojima be available to help his hand-picked studio develop an ambitious MGS remake, but most of the game’s original voice cast would return to re-record their original lines (and new dialog) in order to optimize the GameCube’s audio output capabilities. On top of that, the game would feature new and remastered music tracks that were split between Silicon Knights’ music team and Metal Gear Solid 2 composer, Norihiko Hibino.

Think about all of that for a second. Hideo Kojima and his hand-picked partners working together on a Metal Gear Solid remake with better graphics, the returning original voice cast, an expanded soundtrack, and the celebrated gameplay of Metal Gear Solid 2. It was, as many would soon discover, too good to be true.

The More Things Change…

Between Kojima’s involvement and the return of so many principal players from the original Metal Gear Solid team, you may think that The Twin Snakes would be a fairly faithful remake of the original game. In some ways, it very much was. In those ways, though, we discover some of the game’s biggest problems.