Oscar Isaac Just Gave Away What’s Holding Back the Metal Gear Solid Movie

Rumors of a live-action Metal Gear Solid movie adaptation have been floating around almost as long as the franchise itself. Every year brings with it new rumors as well as new doubts that this Moby Dick of video game adaptations will ever actually happen. Still, what is a pipe dream to some is a guarantee for others, especially those with a vested interest in a Metal Gear film. And no, we’re not talking about Konami.

In 2020, Deadline reported that Oscar Isaac, who you’ve seen most recently as the MCU’s Moon Knight and Duke Leto Atreides in Dune, had signed on to play Solid Snake in an upcoming Metal Gear Solid adaptation. But not only did the movie have its star, it also had a director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) who has been outspoken about his desire to finally bring Hideo Kojima’s dystopian action game to the big screen. A script was even being penned by Derek Connolly, the screenwriter who is best known for the Jurassic World movies and the scrapped first version of Star Wars Episode IX he co-wrote with Colin Trevorrow. Unfortunately, this was the last time we heard of any progress being made on this Metal Gear Solid adaptation. In 2022, the film already seems to have one foot in development hell.

But during a recent interview with ComicBook.com about his new graphic novel Head Wounds: Sparrow, Isaac gave an update on the project. Don’t get your hopes up that this thing is happening any time soon, though. Isaac’s answer suggests the movie is still in the development stage.

“We want it to happen. Be excited,” Isaac said. “What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the take…But hopeful that comes to fruition because there’s so much potential for that. It’s an incredible game. It’s my favorite.”