Metal Gear Solid 3’s Delta Remake Will Bring Back a Major Element Missing From MGS 5

For gamers who prefer remakes to stick as closely to the original material as possible, this will be welcome news, especially now that the Metal Gear Solid series is no longer under the direction of creator Hideo Kojima, who went through a high-profile break-up with Konami in 2015 ahead of the release of that year’s Metal Gear Solid 5. Since then, Konami has released only one new entry in the series, 2018’s Metal Gear Survive, which tried to take the franchise in a new direction by introducing more supernatural and survival elements, an emphasis on cooperative multiplayer gameplay, and live service features. The game proved a critical and financial failure.

It’s no wonder Konami will want to follow Kojima’s original roadmap as closely as possible this time around. In fact, by doing so, Metal Gear Solid Delta will also address one of Kojima’s most controversial changes to the franchise during his tenure. Delta‘s approach to the vocal performances means that David Hayter will once again be the voice of Snake in the English dub.

Once upon a time, Hayter returning to voice Snake in each new installment was a foregone conclusion. He’d played the character since 1998’s Metal Gear Solid and his raspy and subtly witty delivery as the elite commando was a trademark of the franchise. So when Kojima decided to recast the role for Metal Gear Solid 5, it came as a shock to fans. Hayter was suddenly out as the voice of Snake/Big Boss, replaced by Kiefer Sutherland. As you can imagine, the online backlash was swift from gamers who felt Hayter was as vital to the series as the titular WMD itself.

“What we’re trying to accomplish here is [to] recreate the Metal Gear series,” Kojima explained at the time in a statement (via IGN). “It’s a new type of Metal Gear game and we want to have this reflected in the voice actor as well.”

Kojima elaborated on his decision while promoting the game at E3 2013, explaining that casting a veteran screen actor suited the kind of performance playing the character in this installment would demand: “I wanted Snake to have a more subdued performance expressed through subtle facial movements and tone of voice rather than words,” Kojima said (via IGN). “Furthermore, the game takes place in 1984 when Snake is 49 years old. Therefore, we needed someone who could genuinely convey both the facial and vocal qualities of a man in his late 40s. It’s different from anything we’ve done before.”

After the release of the game, Hayter spoke openly to Game Informer about his feelings regarding the recast, revealing that Konami had actually tried for years to bring in a new actor to voice Snake: “I had to re-audition for Metal Gear 3 to play Naked Snake. They made me re-audition to play Old Snake [for Metal Gear Solid 4], and the whole time, they were trying to find somebody else to do it. I heard that Kojima asked one of the producers on Metal Gear 3 to ask Kurt Russell if he would take over for that game. He didn’t want to do it.”