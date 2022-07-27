How Metal Gear Solid 2 Started a New Era of Fan Backlash

Wrong. There were a few critics and online reporters at the time that addressed the big twist in Metal Gear Solid 2, but most publications didn’t even allude to it. Some went so far as to only use media from the part of the game that featured Snake. Others kind of talked around the twists as best as they were able.

More importantly, most critics at the time absolutely glowed about the game and gave it perfect (or nearly perfect) scores that fed the hype that it was going to be a universally beloved masterpiece. While there were some negative Metal Gear Solid 2 reviews that clearly took issue with the game’s creative choices, many reviewers seemed to be on board with Kojima’s decisions and went out of their way to keep them a secret. Here’s a particularly fascinating snippet from former GameSpot writer Greg Kasavin’s MGS 2 review that really captured how critics talked about the game during the pre-release period:

“If you take just one thing away from this review, then it should be this: Do not let anyone reveal the plot of Metal Gear Solid 2 to you, whether intentionally or inadvertently, before you play the game yourself…if you do happen to hear something about the story, don’t worry. Even if someone told you what The Matrix was really about, that still wouldn’t replace the experience of watching the movie. It’s a similar case with Metal Gear Solid 2, a game that can’t suitably be described in words, even if its plot twists can.”

Once Metal Gear Solid 2 was released to the public, it soon became clear that there were many who not only disagreed with the critic’s reviews but felt that the critics had intentionally deceived them as part of the “big lie” about the game. The cries of “conspiracy” could be heard in private conversations about the game as well as across many early internet message boards. There was this growing sentiment that players had not only been deceived by the developers but by the critics who had failed to do their jobs and properly report on the game’s secrets.

While I’d be lying to you if I tried to say that Metal Gear Solid 2 was the first example of a piece of entertainment that fans and critics disagreed on (it wasn’t even close), it was a very early example of a notable number of fans feeling that critics had intentionally deceived them in order to appease other interests. It was also a very early example of gamers using the internet to spread their fears of critical elitism and the idea that it was more important for gaming journalists to reveal everything about the game than it was to protect the “sanctity” of a fan’s experience.

Indeed, it’s kind of interesting to see how critics almost universally agreed to protect Metal Gear Solid 2’s secrets. Perhaps there was some kind of embargo in place, but it also seemed like many critics at the time were genuinely interested in the idea of protecting the game’s twists and turns so that everyone would get an equal chance to experience them for themselves. That’s a far cry from where we are at today. Now, you’re lucky if a movie, game, or TV show is out for an hour before your eyes are assaulted with spoiler-filled headlines.