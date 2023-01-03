Elden Ring Is Closing in on an Impressive Last of Us Part 2 Record

The term “Game of the Year” is thrown around a lot these days. Some companies have even caught flak for publishing Game of the Year editions of titles that didn’t actually win any Game of the Year awards. However, 2022 gave us the gift of Elden Ring: a landmark game that ended up securing a stunning number of Game of the Year awards from various outlets. Actually, Elden Ring may soon surpass The Last of Us Part 2 as the biggest consensus Game of the Year game ever.

When Elden Ring was released early in 2022, millions were ready to immediately proclaim it Game of the Year material. After all, the game essentially rewrote the blueprint on how to produce an open-world experience. Sure enough, most final Game of the Year lists included Elden Ring in some capacity, with many of those ranked lists putting FromSoftware’s masterpiece right at the top (including our own).

The 2022 Game Awards even ended with Hidetaka Miyazaki accepting the show’s top trophy on behalf of everyone at FromSoftware. Well, it technically ended with a random kid walking up on stage and trolling everyone, but that occurred during Miyazaki’s acceptance speech.

Actually, according to ResetEra’s dedicated award season catalogers, Elden Ring has won a total of 321 Game of the Year awards from news outlets and recognized reader’s choice lists (so far). Initially, the site reported that the game had acquired 324 such awards, but some of those wins since proved to be duplicates (whoops). Still, 321 Game of the Year awards is nothing to sneeze at, especially since that figure makes Elden Ring the winner of the second-most Game of the Year titles of all time, right behind The Last of Us Part 2.