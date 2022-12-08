Elden Ring: Best PvP Builds For the Colosseum Update

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware surprised many Elden Ring fans by recently releasing a PvP-focused “Colosseum” update. While we hope to see some more Elden Ring PvE content in the future, this sizeable update has Elden Ring fans everywhere looking for the best PvP builds that will help them get in on the fun.

While we’ll happily share a few of those builds with you, you should know that Elden Ring‘s PvP scene is generally pretty challenging. It’s going to take a lot of practice (and a lot of failures) to get used to the game’s player vs. player battles. Furthermore, PvP builds are a bit different from PvE builds. Whereas the latter builds are often defined by specific strategies and pieces of gear, PvP builds tend to be a bit more flexible. As such, many of the descriptions below will tell you which items you absolutely need and what the build’s basic strategy should be. From there, it’s up to you to fill in the gaps, experiment, and generally learn to adapt to various PvP scenarios.

With all of that out of the way, though, here are a few Elden Ring PvP builds that would give you the perfect excuse to dive into one of the year’s best games once more.

Rivers of Blood Bleed Build

Primary Equipment: Rivers of Blood, Dragon Communion Seal, White Mask, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Millicent’s Prosthesis, Shard of Alexander