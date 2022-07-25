Elden Ring Lore: Who Is the Most Powerful Demigod?

Now, you are probably wondering how Malenia, Blade of Miquella could also be the strongest demigod in Elden Ring if the game admits that Radahn holds that title. Well, even if there is nobody out there stronger than you, that doesn’t mean everyone else is necessarily notably weaker than you. Indeed, Malenia is at least every bit as strong as Radahn in many ways that matter most. Malenia has a lot more health than Radahn (over 33,000 HP divided between two phases, compared to Radahn’s 9,000+ HP), though she also has a lot less poise. While Malenia can’t crush players in a single hit quite like Radahn, she can still dodge most non-homing spells, and her Waterfowl Dance is easily the most annoying attack in the game. Moreover, Malenia heals herself with every strike (even if she hits a shield), which makes her one of the absolute hardest bosses in the game.

Most importantly, Malenia’s lore paints a devastating picture of her true power. Do you remember the game’s opening cinematic which features Malenia fighting Radahn? Well, in that cinematic, it seems like Radahn has clearly defeated Malenia, which would, again, seemingly be a point in his favor. However, before Radahn can land the killing blow, Malenia blossoms and uses Scarlet Rot.

The dirty secret about that sequence is that it actually shows how Caelid turned into the rotten wasteland we see it as at the start of the game. Yes, Malenia unleashed a power so destructive that she destroyed Caelid and gave birth to the Kindred of Rot in the process. Yet, that magical nuke wasn’t enough to destroy Radahn. Instead, it just drove him mad. If anything were to demonstrate why these characters are so evenly matched and both deserve the “strongest demigod” crown, it would be that moment.

When it comes to displays of power, Starscourge Radahn and Malenia, Blade of Miquella are without a doubt two of the strongest demigods in Elden Ring. However, there is one other character that might be able to challenge them for that title without lifting a finger.

Throughout the game, Renna helps players and sends them on quests. Eventually, players learn she is actually the demigod Ranni. Even though she relies heavily on the main character, she is far more powerful than she lets on. She did, after all, orchestrate the Night of Black Knives by stealing a piece of the Rune of Death. Furthermore, according to Gideon Ofnir, Ranni discarded her own Great Rune. The running theory is that Ranni hid her rune on the moon, which, if true, is an action that would demonstrate a ton of power by itself.

Perhaps most importantly, Ranni is one of the few Elden Ring characters players can’t kill. Attacks harmlessly pass through her, and if players give her Preceptor Seluvis’ Amber Draught, the item doesn’t affect her. More impressively, if players keep talking to her after failing to give her the poisonous potion, Ranni demonstrates her ability to one-shot players without attacking. Not even Radahn is capable of such a feat.