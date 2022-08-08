Elden Ring Mod Adds Bloodborne’s Best Feature

The Soulsborne community has a long and proud history of modding FromSoftware games. That tradition really started with the PC port of the original Dark Souls, which featured everything from mods that fixed Blighttown’s infamous lag to mods that inserted guns into the game. While Elden Ring has already enjoyed quite a few noteworthy mods (with more on the way), one of the game’s most compelling community creations features the return of some of Bloodborne‘s best features.

One of Elden Ring’s more prolific modders so far has been Garden of Eyes (who is actually named after one of Bloodborne’s freakier Cronenberg-eque enemies). He has already created numerous videos that pit Elden Ring bosses against one another, as well as mods that invent new spells, spirit summons, and bosses. Appropriately, Garden of Eyes’ latest mod channels the same Bloodborne energy that birthed his name.

Garden of Eyes’ latest mod (which was spotted by Eurogamer) is the appropriately titled “The Garden of Eyes Overhaul Mod,” and it certainly appears to be Garden of Eyes’ biggest project to date. While the mod includes quite a bit of new content and changes, its most important addition is a “fully functional gun system,” which Garden of Eyes built from the ground up with help from another prominent Elden Ring modding team, Call of the Abyss Studios (COTA Studios for short).

That system allows Elden Ring players to parry enemies, bosses, and even invaders with a little help from their pistol (just like you could in Bloodborne). Currently, the overhaul mod only features one gun and bullet type: the Soldier’s Pistol and Tarnished Bullets, both of which are available via your local crafting menu. However, Garden of Eyes promised to add more firearms and ammunition types as time goes on. Even in its earliest form, though, that modified mechanic opens up compelling new strategies that change how you approach even optimized Elden Ring builds. If this new fan-fueled mechanic piques your interest, you can download it from Garden of Eyes’ Patreon page.