The Best Elden Ring DLC Ash of War Skills Are Breaking Shadow of the Erdtree

Flame Skewer

Flame Skewer is great no matter how you choose to use it. It allows you to engulf your imbued weapon with flames and then perform a dashing uppercut attack that you can follow up with some quicker combo strikes. I highly recommend trying it out on a variety of weapons if you haven’t done so already.

If you apply this Ash of War to the Fire Knight’s Greatsword, though, something magical happens. See, that Greatsword’s considerable base power is further enhanced by any additional Fire effects you apply to it. Flame Skewer (combined with a couple of other applicable buffs) helps turn that sword into one of the highest DPS melee weapons in the game. It’s a fantastic thematic concept that I applaud FromSoftware for exploring even if it is a wee bit busted at the moment.

Wing Stance

Wing Stance isn’t nearly as versatile or powerful as the other Ashes of War we’re covering on this list. It’s certainly strong, but it doesn’t allow you to just ignore the intended challenges of the game as some other Ashes of War do. In fact, I believe you can only apply Wing Stance to one weapon in the game (Milady).

However, the interaction between that weapon and this Ash makes all the difference. See, Wing Stance allows you to assume a kind of prepared stance that you can then follow up with a series of quick attacks. It works very well with that weapon’s speed and reach, but when you combine those two components with Talismans that support stance and combo-based attack strategies, you essentially gain a permanent (and sizeable) damage buff. It’s an incredible interaction that certainly makes the game much easier. You can also acquire all the essential pieces fairly early on.

Swift Slash

Swift Slash is an incredible Backhanded Blade Ash of War that allows you to perform a quick dash and slash attack that can be charged up for extra damage. It’s fast, it’s powerful, and it even produces an AoE effect that makes it hard (if not impossible) for many enemies to avoid it. PvE players will likely find it to be a useful tool throughout much of the game.

However, Swift Slash happens to be the most powerful PvP Ash of War in Elden Ring. In fact, if you don’t usually participate in Elden Ring’s PvP, it’s worth checking out the video above that showcases Swift Slash in action just to see how busted it is. An Ash of War that combines that much power, speed, and range of effect, while making you relatively invincible simply should not exist. It won’t be for everyone but it’s worth pointing out if we’re talking about simply busted options.