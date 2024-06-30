15 Hardest Elden Ring Boss Fights In Shadow of The Erdtree

14. Blackgaol Knight

While technically one of the optional, “lesser” bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, Blackgaol Knight stands out for the fact that many players will likely encounter him before they have any realistic chance of beating him. Well, it turns out that even after you increase your Scadutree Blessing Level a few times, Blackgaol Knight is still kind of a nightmare.

This Strength-based boss can absolutely melt your poise with just a couple of swings from his massive sword. Worse, he moves surprisingly quickly for a boss with his fighting style, and he has this habit of always putting you in the wrong position to eat one of his devastating follow-up attacks. He can even pepper the area with flaming bolts from his machine gun crossbow, and that’s the closest you come to a breather in this battle. The fact you kind of have to “over level” to beat him is a testament to his power.

13. The Scadutree Avatar

Ranking these bosses from this point on is as tough as the bosses themselves. There’s a very good chance that you’ll struggle to put a dent in Scadutree Avatar and wonder why it isn’t higher on this list. Well, that’s just a testament to how absurdly difficult this DLC can be.

Scadutree Avatar has three phases and a health bar for all of them. In each of those phases, the optimal strategy is to attack its glowing face (a rare obvious weak point for a boss in this game). Knowing that and doing that are too very different things, though. Throughout all its phases, this boss will fill its arena with projectiles and AoE abilities that inflict a variety of deadly ailments. It also has this nasty dragon-like habit of creating significant distance between you and it and then turning the ground between you into a death zone. By the time it starts charging at you and swinging wildly, you’ll just be grateful it’s no longer unleashing nuclear poison thorn bombs.

12. Romina, Saint of the Bud

As the progression-based companion to another boss we’ll be discussing much later on this list, I suppose you could say that Romina feels a bit easier than what came before (or after, depending on how you went about it). However, that’s hardly a comfort when we’re talking about a boss that could have easily been one of the toughest fights in several other FromSoft games.

The considerable trick up Romina’s sleeve is her liberal use of Scarlet Rot. Yes, Malenia used that status affliction in her legendary boss fight, but Romina is capable of producing a seemingly infinite supply of the stuff through her various attacks. You’re not quite on a timer in this fight that dictates when you succumb to Scarlet Rot, but it certainly feels that way given how much it you’ll have to suffer through while still eating a good bit of raw damage. There are slightly more sizeable openings in this fight, but they become much harder to spot when you also have to keep an eye on your status bar. It is, however, worth noting that this fight’s incredible soundtrack almost makes the repeated attempts to beat Romina worthwhile.