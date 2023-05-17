Tears of the Kingdom Earns Rare Review Accomplishment

So what does this mean? To be honest, it potentially means nothing at all to you. Nothing makes some gamers more irrationally angry than talking about review scores, and everyone will eventually draw their own conclusions about every game they play. This milestone doesn’t make Tears of the Kingdom an objectively great game for everyone that plays it. In fact, we’re already seeing a lot of people come out against Tears of the Kingdom over a variety of issues and personal criticisms. Besides, we’re talking about a list of games that could have conceivably looked much different if a point had been added or deducted in one publication or another.

However, the list we ended up with is fascinating in its own right. Personal preferences aside, those are three of the most notable game-reviewing publications in three of the most impactful video game regions. Despite any cultural differences, individual opinions, and review policies, they’re all historically united in their praise for The Legend of Zelda franchise. It’s become a kind of benchmark for greatness in gaming. Of course, there are few franchises that have been around for as long as these publications have, maintained a high standard of quality during that time, and typically offer an experience that can check so many boxes for so many people. That makes it all the odder that a Zelda game seemingly never sold more than 10 million copies before Breath of the Wild sold 30 million+ copies, but the praise for the franchise has always been there.

Of course, Skyward Sword is an interesting inclusion on the list given that the game has a slightly more mixed reception these days. For those who don’t remember, though, Skyward Sword not only received widespread critical acclaim before the mixed reactions started to pour in, but its initial acclaim was also somewhat representative of how popular the Wii was at that time. Then again, you could argue that similar hardware praise for the Switch could have elevated Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom‘s reviews.

Regardless, this is a rare level of praise that may not be replicated until…well, until the next Legend of Zelda game at this rate. Given the notable exception to this trend so far, though, it will be interesting to see how Grand Theft Auto 6 is eventually scored…

