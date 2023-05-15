Tears of the Kingdom’s Dungeons Are a Massive Disappointment

Putting semantics aside for a brief moment, there are essential six dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom: The Fire Temple, The Wind Temple, The Water Temple, The Lighting Temple, Hyrule Castle, and The Zonai Construct Factory/Spirit Temple. The final area of the game also features some dungeon-like qualities, but I suspect those six areas are what the team was referring to in that interview.

On the surface, those areas resemble classic Zelda dungeons. That is to say that they contain multiple floors, various puzzles, numerous enemies, a boss fight, and typically revolve around a particular ability. If you found yourself missing classic Zelda dungeons in Breath of the Wild, these new areas offer something closer to what you’re looking for.

However, their designs are actually quite different from the structures of classic Zelda dungeons. While each dungeon features certain gimmicks, most of them follow a pretty basic pattern that involves completing a set number of objectives. For instance, the Wind Temple asks you to restart five turbines, the Fire Temple sees you unlock five locks, and the Water Temple requires you to turn on four faucets.

With some slight exceptions, those objectives can usually be completed in any order. Each objective is typically found at the end of a path, and each of those paths is usually available to you at the start of the dungeon. While some of the challenges you find along those paths require you to use a special Sage ability that is unique to the dungeon, they typically feature different combat and puzzle-based obstacles. So, while the basics of that objective-based structure are a slight holdover from Breath of the Wild‘s Divine Beasts, Tears of the KIngdom‘s dungeons offer significantly more variety from path to path and from dungeon to dungeon.

To be clear, these dungeon areas can be a lot of fun. The Construct Factory/Spirit Temple, in particular, is filled with wonderful puzzles and quite a few narrative surprises. I also enjoyed some of the smaller sequences unique to each temple such as the minecart fights in the Fire Temple. More importantly, the boss fights that you find at the end of those dungeons feel closer to classic Zelda boss fights. I wouldn’t go so far as to say they rank high among the best Zelda boss fights ever, but the scale of these encounters and the way the bosses represent the themes of their environments instantly make them an obvious improvement over what we got in Breath of the Wild.

However, that’s the bar I keep running into. Yes, Tears of the Kingdom‘s dungeons are significantly better than what we got in Breath of the Wild. I can’t imagine the debate that would argue otherwise. However, it’s hard not to be a little disappointed in these dungeons given that we previously heard that they would be closer to the traditional dungeons fans asked for. Whatever these areas are, they are certainly not traditional Zelda dungeons, nor do they always recapture the magic of those dungeons in unique ways.