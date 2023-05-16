Tears of the Kingdom’s Sales Should Be a Wake-Up Call For Gaming

You might say “Of course it’s selling quickly. It’s a major entry in a major gaming franchise.” While that’s true, don’t assume Tears of the Kingdom was guaranteed to be a sales success. For as popular and influential as The Legend of Zelda is, its sales have historically been relatively modest. Before Breath of the Wild, the best-selling Zelda game was Twilight Princess, and that “only” sold about 9 million units. The best-selling Zelda game, Breath of the Wild, went on to sell a stunning 30+ million units, and Tears of the Kingdom is leaving that game’s early sales figures in the dust.

In some ways, the situation resembles what happened to Elden Ring. FromSoftware’s previous games (most notably, the Dark Souls franchise) were highly acclaimed and sold fairly well, but they had a reputation. For a time, there was a perceived limit to how well such games could perform. However, Elden Ring‘s open-world structure, George R.R. Martin partnership, and almost universal critical acclaim shattered that supposed limit. Elden Ring has now sold 20+ million copies.

That’s the first lesson the industry should learn from Tears of the Kingdom (and, by extension, Elden Ring). Open-world games are still popular, but too many of them play things too safe. They too often follow an open-world formula under the belief that said formula is less likely to fail. That may be true for franchises where the formula is expected (such as Far Cry), but up-and-coming trend chasers (like the recent Saints Row reboot) have shown that there are limits to such familiarity.

Elden Ring and Tears of the Kingdom are challenging, inventive, and pleasantly non-linear open-world games that rarely hold players’ hands. Granted, they do that in wildly different ways (Tears of the Kindom is more experimental and Elden Ring focuses more on combat-based RPG adventuring), but their similarities are more striking. They treat their audiences like the open-world veterans that many of them are at this point. Both games expect their players to experiment, fail, and not become discouraged by the process.

Yes, they both benefited from some pre-release hype and name recognition, but the post-release praise and sales show that there is a market for those kinds of experiences. Neither of those brilliant games is easy to replicate, but more modern studios obsessed with trend-chasing should start chasing the idea that the average gamer isn’t as scared as playing such titles as some studios seem to be of making such titles.

However, the biggest takeaway from Tears of the Kindom‘s success may be the ways it validates Nintendo’s entire Switch strategy. Like so many other Switch titles, Tears of the Kingdom is not a visually impressive game from a purely technological standpoint. Unlike so many Switch titles, it’s a visually dated game that cost $70. Much was made of the game’s price ahead of its release and much has been made of its visuals since then. Obviously, neither controversy has seriously impacted the game’s success.