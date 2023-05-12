Tears of the Kingdom’s Graphics Have Fans Running to Emulators

Mind you, Tears of the Kingdom will not make you forget that the Switch is a six-year-old console that wasn’t that powerful in the first place. This game never dares to offer more than 30 FPS performance and 1080p textures (at the very best). However, it rarely drops below those marks as well. Well, at least it doesn’t if your Switch is docked. If you’re playing Tears of the Kingdom in handheld mode, you should lower your expectations in terms of both resolution and frame rate. The Switch OLED will offer better resolution in handheld mode, but the game’s base performance remains the same.

If you’re worried about the kind of performance issues that prevent you from being able to play and enjoy the game, though, you won’t find them here. Everything is best described as “functional.” This isn’t a Cyberpunk 2077 situation.

However, that’s just not enough for some fans. While Tears of the Kingdom is certainly functional, any praise for its graphics will typically be limited to its excellent art direction. Visually, the game is incredibly blurry, and its most notable visual flourishes (specifically its combat effects) are only slightly better than what we saw in Breath of the Wild. The scope and depth of this game are impressive, but Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t look that much different from a game released in 2017 that was also designed to run on the Wii U hardware.

Also, while Tears of the Kingdom‘s frame rates are pretty steady (minus some drops during specific sequences/actions), 30 FPS or slightly less isn’t a high bar these days. If you’re used to the performance offered by modern, next-gen, high-end new releases, Tears of the Kingdom may give you a bit of whiplash.

That brings us to emulators. Theoretically, it’s possible to play Tears of the Kingdom through an emulator and enjoy upscaled 4K graphics as well as 60 FPS gameplay. Granted, you will need to download an additional series of mods to reach those benchmarks, and you’ll still need to manage your expectations. After all, we’re talking about upscaled 4K resolution and modified 60 FPS gameplay for a game that wasn’t meant to natively support either of those things. It’s going to take a lot more than day-one fan efforts to make Tears of the Kingdom look and run like a proper next-gen title.

Even still, an emulated and modded version of Tears of the Kingdom looks significantly cleaner than the base game. It’s hard to look at a version of the game running at its best (at least for the moment) and not find yourself wishing that the game would look and perform like that on your Switch.