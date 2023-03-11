SXSW 2023 Games and Tech Preview and Schedule: The Panels You Can’t Miss

Tech Panel Schedule

With everything from artificial intelligence to virtual reality, SXSW has become the place to explore the newest of what the tech industry has to offer. Whether dealing with the future of technology in daily life, the latest in space exploration, or new ways of entertaining the masses, these technology panels will offer fans, speculators, and curious forward-thinkers unique opportunities to learn more about where the various fields are headed. There’s something for everyone, with guest speakers and panels on just about every topic imaginable. Here are some we think Den of Geek readers will particularly enjoy.

Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling

Friday, March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT

Austin Convention Center | Ballroom D

The immersive experiences at Disney’s theme parks go well beyond random character encounters and photo ops. In this SXSW featured session, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will share how these sometimes complex storylines are constructed specifically to create the most enjoyable narrative for the park’s guests. After all, it’s the simple moments that will create the most lasting memories!