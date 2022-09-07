The Capture May Feel Like Science-Fiction, But Real-Time Deepfake Tech is Here

The Capture series one introduced viewers to the practice of “correction”. That’s when – to its defenders in the intelligence services – CCTV footage is fabricated to replicate crimes that they know happened but couldn’t otherwise prove happened in court. To its detractors including would-be whistle-blower DCI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger), correction is the state riding roughshod over the justice system and its citizens by falsifying evidence for its own ends. Goodbye to innocent until proven guilty, hello to guilty if it suits MI5, the CIA, the Chinese Ministry of State Security or the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service to ‘prove’ you guilty.

Correction is the global intelligence community’s dirty secret, says The Capture series two’s Home Secretary (Andy Nyman). No country can afford to expose it because everybody does it. That’s why, when a live Newsnight interview with Isaac Turner MP (Paapa Essiedu) is hacked and Turner is replaced by a real-time deepfake version of himself – a hyper-realistic computer-generated puppet for his enemies to make say and do whatever they want – the British government covers it up. If they were to cry foul play, they’d only reveal their own dubious practices.

Isaac Turner MP is the character we last saw confronted by his doppelganger at the end of episode four. His likeness has been digitally recreated using deepfake techniques multiple times in series two. As Britain’s Security Minister and head of the China Research Committee investigating a Chinese bid for a national facial recognition security contract, Turner’s digital puppet is a powerful thing to operate. Whoever’s pulling its strings (China? The CIA? Russia?) no longer has to blackmail politicians to steer them in a certain direction, they can simply put words into their digital mouths. Imagine.

Real-time deepfakes are already here. Thanks in large part to a grimy appetite for deepfake pornography – in which celebrities’ faces are digitally mapped onto those of sex performers at work – we have the technology. From TikTok influencers swapping their own faces for those of Hollywood stars for hijinks, it’s a small step to deepfake “camgirls”, in which porn-users will be able to interact online with a real sex worker sporting the mapped celeb face of their choice.

What’s available at present however, is apparently nothing like as slick it looks in The Capture. As reported on The Register, findings from Metaphysic.ai on real-time deepfake app DeepFaceLive showed that the subject’s head moving to the side is enough to derail a deepfake’s realism.

The consensus seems to be that it’s only a matter of time before the technology catches up. And who even needs to move their head to the side when they’re using a video conferencing service like say, Zoom? The static, front-on nature of such online video communication is a boon to deepfaker cybercriminals, who have already successfully committed financial fraud by cloning voices and duping employees into believing they’re talking to their company director. Forbes report here on a Hong Kong bank manager who transferred $35 million to fraudsters who did just that in 2020.