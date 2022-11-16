Why NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptops Are Perfect for STEM Students

A quick look at SolidWorks — a 3D design application — neatly demonstrates the frustration side of the equation. Running solely from the 2.7Ghz Core i7-12700H, the model rotates at a painfully clunky 14fps. An NVIDIA RTX 3070 laptop, meanwhile, is buttery smooth at 118fps. That may sound like purely an aesthetic thing, but when you have to repeatedly rotate and build up complex models in real-time, it can really optimize your workflow.

“Imagine trying to design this with a glitchy laggy experience,” Clayton says. “You just wouldn’t do it. You’d either lower your sights to a less complex project, or you’d be stuck in the computer lab using the university systems.”

You can see a similar performance gap in MATLAB, where a 2D wave propagation simulation manages six cycles a second. The RTX 3070 manages 77 every second, and it really adds up to hours or even days over a term. “The question here for a student is do you want your homework to take 12 times as long?” asks Clayton.

Or it could be even more than that. I’m shown one more example: TensorFlow, where training a network on an image data set takes 16 minutes on the i7 CPU, but just over a minute when an RTX 3070 comes into play. “And this is a very basic neural network on a data set of only 60,000 images,” Clayton clarifies. “On a complex network with hundreds of 1000s of images, this translates into hours of save time.”

Obviously, this is for the high-end RTX 3070, but the entry-level 3050 and 3060 models also give a substantial boost over laptops without a GPU, as the chart below shows. The top-of-the-range RTX 3080 Ti offers even better performance for students.

Clearly, no college worth its salt is going to let a student go without the tools they need, and many supply hardware for students — but there’s a catch. It’s usually in the form of a shared computer lab, or via a remote cloud server where each student is allocated a limited number of credits (“typically only enough to kind of do what’s the minimum required for the assignment, and not fullyexplore the topic,” laments Clayton.) In other words, the hardware is quality (“for AI and data science, it’s pretty much always NVIDIA”, according to Clayton) but the access is not.