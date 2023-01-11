15 NES Game Secrets You Never Knew Existed

11. You Can Enter a Special Black and White Mushroom House In Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. 3 was arguably Nintendo’s most ambitious game up until that point, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to learn that it contains quite a few secrets. However, one of the game’s greatest secrets didn’t become slightly more common knowledge until years after the game’s release.

See, it’s actually possible to unlock a special white-and-black version of Toad’s House on the world map if you collect at least a certain number of coins in specific levels. For instance, you need to collect at least 44 coins in Level 1-4 or at least 30 coins in Level 2-2 to spawn the house. Both the placement of these levels and the exact number of coins you need to collect in order to spawn the special mushroom houses are so odd that it’s really no wonder more players didn’t even accidentally stumble upon this secret back in the day. Those who did probably had no idea of how to replicate it.

10. Several of Rare’s NES Games Are United by Hidden Initials

If you name your character either Paul or Rachel in some versions of California Games, you’ll see the text “PP & RME” appear on the sidewalk during the rollerskating level. No explanation for these initials is given, but it’s certainly worth noting that they appear in some form (even if it’s just via hidden code) in various other Rare-developed NES games, including Marble Madness, Wheel of Fortune, and Wizards & Warriors.

Years later, it was discovered that those initials are actually a reference to Paul Proctor and Rachel M. Edwards: two programmers who worked on all of those games. While hidden initials are hardly a rarity in gaming, it’s pretty funny to see how determined they were to get part of their names into those projects and form their own little connected universe.

9. Maniac Mansion Features Some Familiar Themes

As we’ve previously discussed, the NES version of Maniac Mansion had to be censored across the board in order to meet Nintendo’s strict content standards. While that means that quite a bit of content was cut from the original versions of that game, Maniac Mansion‘s unlikely NES port does feature a few pieces of unique content that include some hilarious audio Easter eggs.

Look for the arcade room in the NES version of Maniac Mansion and insert a quarter into the Meteor Mess machine. When you do so, you’ll trigger the arcade game’s theme, which is actually the first few notes of Super Mario Bros.’ theme. Interestingly, the NES version of the game also features a chiptune version of the Indiana Jones theme that is triggered when you call the Meteor Police.