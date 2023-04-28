Star Wars Jedi Survivor Ending Explained: What Happens to Cal Kestis?

Following a failed heist/kidnapping job on Coruscant, Cal Kestis and his crew are forced to escape the capital planet. Only Cal and his new friend Bode Akuna (a mercenary who does this job to help take care of his daughter, Kata) seem to make it out alive.

In need of ship repairs, Cal lands the Mantis on the planet Koboh. There, he meets back up with Greez Dritus who has been running a saloon in the middle of a town overrun by bandits seemingly led by a Gen’Dai named Rayvis. Following a lead, Cal heads deeper into Koboh.

Along the way, Cal is surprised to find a robot named Zee who has apparently been trapped in a chamber since the time of the High Republic. Zee had a mission to complete on Koboh for her Jedi masters and hopes that Cal will finally help her complete it. Intrigued by the possibilities (and always happy to help), Cal agrees.

Shockingly, he eventually encounters a Jedi named Dagan Gera who has been preserved in a Bacta Tank since the time of the High Republic. While Gera is still missing an arm (it is Star Wars after all), he is otherwise perfectly fine. Through a series of flashbacks, we learn that Gera and fellow High Republic Jedi Santari Khri once tried to establish a Jedi temple on a mysterious planet known as Tanalorr. Unfortunately, Tanalorr came under attack during a visit from the council. Still distraught over his belief that the council failed to project Tanalorr and his vision for it, Gera bleeds into his lightsaber’s Kyber Crystal, turns it red, and attacks Kestis.

Kestis is able to stave him off, but Gera escapes with help from Rayvis and begins searching for a compass that will apparently lead him through the otherwise deadly area that surrounds Tanalorr. In pursuit of Gera’s path (and with a recently returned Bode and Greez by his side), Cal ends up on the planet of Jedha. There, he meets back up with Cere Junda, Eno Cordova, and Merrin.

Learning that Cere and Eno are now working to save the Jedi and Jedi records via the Hiden Path movement, Cal suggests that Tanalorr could be used as a safe haven from the Empire. Following a dangerous rescue mission, Cere and Eno suggest that they are intrigued by this proposition but that Cal needs to find a compass in order to potentially get them there.