Silent Hills Is The Best Video Game Never Made

Upon completion of P.T., the players are treated to a cutscene as the perspective shifts from first-person to third-person, revealing the character they had been controlling to be played by Reedus. The screen then fades to white, formally announcing P.T. to be a teaser for Silent Hills, also confirming Kojima Productions’ involvement, along with del Toro as a co-director for the planned game. To forestall the announcement and let players feel like they earned the announcement, Kojima intentionally designed the puzzles to be difficult, estimating the teaser would take weeks to complete. However, intrepid gamers beat the teaser within hours of its release, catching Kojima off-guard.

Despite its billing as an elaborate teaser, P.T. itself was lauded as one of the greatest horror games of all-time, with particular praise focused on the immersiv and foreboding atmosphere, detailed presentation, genuinely earned scares, and deeper themes open to player interpretation. Kojima intended P.T. to be more of a mystery than an outright horror experience and consciously avoided including graphic violence and gore to rely on suspense and mood to deliver fear. P.T. was not planned to be directly linked to Silent Hills, but instead give players an idea of the gameplay experience and tone that the project would be going for. This would ultimately prove fruitless as Kojima’s 29-year business relationship with Konami came to a sudden end in early 2015.

A Parting of Ways

In March 2015, reports of a collaborative breakdown between Kojima Productions and Konami began to surface publicly, largely focused on the completion of Metal Gear Solid V. By March 19, 2015, Konami removed Kojima’s name and rebranded its internal branch of Kojima Productions from online materials surrounding the Metal Gear games, including Metal Gear Solid V. Though Konami was coy about the circumstances and Kojima himself remained publicly silent about the matter, Kojima would finally announce in December 2015 that he had indeed split with Konami and would relaunch Kojima Productions as an independent game development studio working on its own IPs.

This professional rupture of course spread to Kojima’s Silent Hills project, with both del Toro and Reedus mentioning as early as April 2015 that the game had been canceled. To add insult to injury, del Toro revealed that visionary horror manga creator Junji Ito had also been a collaborator on Silent Hills, something that had never been publicly announced by Konami or Kojima Productions prior to the game’s cancellation. By the end of April 2015, Konami issued a statement that Silent Hills was truly canceled but that the company intended to continue the Silent Hill franchise through other projects.

One of Konami’s most widely reviled moves of all, apart from the acrimonious split with Kojima and outright cancellation of Silent Hills, was that the company scrubbed P.T. from the PlayStation Store. Removed from the digital marketplace on April 29, 2015, P.T. was also unavailable to redownload if PS4 users deleted it from their console’s hard drive while an initial wave of eBay auctions selling PS4s with P.T. installed were quietly pulled down. Fan attempts to remake P.T. have been regularly shutdown by Konami, while the option to play P.T. on the PlayStation 5 through transferred backwards-compatibility with the PS4 was also discontinued. All in all, it felt like Konami’s diligence to remove all traces of P.T. were more thorough and organized than continuing the Silent Hill franchise itself.

The Legacy of Silent Hills

Try as Konami might, the memory and legacy of Silent Hills and P.T. continues to live on a decade after the playable teaser’s release. If anything, Konami’s efforts to delete P.T. has only strengthened its place in the hearts and minds of fans in the ensuing years as it developed its own mythic quality. Moreover, any Silent Hill game that Konami has produced since has only served to resurrect the specter of Silent Hills and P.T., with every new Silent Hill title judged against the high bar and frustrations held by those still stung by Konami’s treatment of Kojima and his eagerly anticipated project.