Best Games to Play If You Love Resident Evil

If you love survival horror games, odds are you love Resident Evil. The series essentially wrote the book on survival horror mechanics, from tank controls to limited ammo. Even when Resident Evil went third-person with Resident Evil 4, the game did such a good job that it became the blueprint many studios copy to this day.

Now while many survival horror games, especially modern ones, copy Resident Evil’s blueprint, calling most of them “Resident Evil clones” would be disingenuous. Many titles add unique spins, such as Fatal Frame’s camera that forces players to wait until enemies attack for maximum damage, or Siren’s sight-jacking ability that lets gamers scout out areas by seeing the world through a monster’s eyes. Of course, there is no shortage of games that take at least some inspiration from Resident Evil (or are just survival horror titles in general). In fact, you won’t find some of the more obvious examples of those games (such as Silent Hill or Dino Crisis) on this list. After all, you’re probably very aware of those games and have likely played many of them.

So if you love all the different forms of Resident Evil, here are some more games you should know about.

Onimusha: Warlords

Many studios tried to capitalize on the success of Resident Evil, Capcom included. That company created several games that could be described as “What if Resident Evil but X.” In the case of Onimusha: Warlords, the result was “What if Resident Evil but with samurai?”