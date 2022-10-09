15 Best Sci-Fi Horror Games Ever

15. Iron Lung

As the newest game on this list (it was just released in March 2022), I have to say I was hesitant to place Iron Lung above so many worthy contenders. Slight concerns about recency bias aside, I truly believe that this game will one day be looked back on as an unsung gem of the genre.

Iron Lung sees you pilot a submarine across an ocean of blood on an alien moon. Developed by the brilliant David Szymanski (DUSK, Gloomwood, The Music Machine), this game is not only genuinely terrifying but contains sci-fi horror ideas I’m not sure I’ve really seen in many other genre projects. It’s almost like an even scarier version of Subnautica. The only thing worse than the claustrophobia the game induces is the knowledge that whatever you run into will be so much scarier than whatever you’ve been imagining. It’s a truly intense game.

14. We Went Back

I was tempted to include The Outer Wilds on this list, but it’s obviously a bit of a stretch to call that a horror game. Luckily, there is another time-loop sci-fi title that is most definitely worthy of that horror tag.

We Went Back begins with your character waking up in a seemingly abandoned space station. An already terrifying scenario gets that much worse when they realize the space station isn’t nearly as abandoned as they feared. Essentially a hallway horror game (think P.T.) with some time-loop twists, We Went Back’s dynamic environments, retro aesthetics, and brilliant storytelling elevate it above some considerable competition. Granted, you can beat the game in less than an hour, but a free, creative, and short game is honestly something close to a miracle these days.

13. The Thing

It’s always a little bittersweet to find an opportunity to talk about 2002’s The Thing video game adaptation. On the one hand, it really is one of the best horror game adaptations ever and a truly incredible sci-fi horror title to boot. On the other hand, it’s impossible to legally play the game now without all the original hardware. A lot of people missed out on this one back in the day, and a lot of people will continue to miss out on it for that reason.

However, The Thing remains a simply brilliant example of this genre. By focusing on the paranoia aspect of the movie it’s based on, The Thing manages to keep you on the edge of your seat even during otherwise quiet moments. It turns out that the only thing scarier than being alone in a sci-fi horror game is being surrounded by “allies” that could turn on you at any moment.