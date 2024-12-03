Inside the Making of Secret Level: Exclusive Details From Tim Miller and Dave Wilson

This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. You can read all of our magazine stories here.

Following the success of the acclaimed Netflix anthology series Love, Death & Robots, Tim Miller and Blur Studio, the animation company that he co-founded, are next tackling a very different kind of animated anthology series on Prime Video: the video game show Secret Level. Each episode of the show, which Miller created and produced with longtime collaborator Dave Wilson, adapts a different video game property, from recent hits such as The Outer Worlds and Sifu to established classics like Mega Man and Dungeons & Dragons. Given Blur’s extensive history creating trailers and cutscenes for some of the biggest video games ever, opening the door for the studio to work on more video game worlds than ever before was a no-brainer for all involved.

“Our bread and butter has always been these three-to-five minute trailers. The anthology format really started there,” Wilson tells Den of Geek magazine. “It’s very much a part of Blur’s DNA, the short-form storytelling of it. It’s a little trickier on Secret Level. There is so much lore to pull from, whether it’s D&D or Warhammer; there are 40 or 50 years of that. The trick is figuring out what’s important, what fans want to see, and we try to fit that into what we have to work with.”

But if you know anything about how territorial the games industry can be, you might be wondering how the heck Amazon got publishers as big as Capcom, PlayStation, Epic Games, and Bandai Namco to all lend properties to the same show. Working with all the different studios was no easy task, but Wilson credits the reputation that he, Miller, and Blur Studio have earned over the years in helping them win the trust of the publishers to license their properties for Secret Level. Miller notes it also helped that Amazon was not only very open to collaborating with the publishers on the project, but also didn’t seek to acquire any of the franchises it adapted for the series. This turned what could’ve been an absolute licensing nightmare into something much more manageable.