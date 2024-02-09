How Final Fantasy 7 Became a Mainstream Blockbuster

To start, Square closed its marketing office in Washington and hired new staff from an office in Costa Mesa, California. Square then started the hype train by handing out demo discs to anyone who attended the first Tokyo Game Show or purchased Tobal No. 1.

Next, in August of 1997, Square began a massive three-month advertising campaign. Square’s new marketing branch created ads and commercials and cast as wide a net as possible. During this period, you couldn’t read a comic book, skim Rolling Stone, or watch an episode of The Simpsons or Saturday Night Live without seeing a promotion for Final Fantasy 7. According to Tomoyuki’s calculations, Square spent a total of $40 million in advertisements, half of which went to the North American Market. The remaining $20 million was divided evenly amongst the European and Japanese markets.

Squaresoft supplemented this plan by also making sure the game could reach even more customers than ever before. The $10 million Square spent on advertising in Europe was not spent idly since it was many European gamers’ introduction to the series. Moreover, several months after Final Fantasy 7‘s release, Square released a PC port: a first for the series. The company relied on its Costa Mesa branch and Eidos Interactive to handle programming, as well as further marketing and publishing. The result surpassed sales predictions (the game’s unique trapezoidal box stood out on shelves) and allegedly provided the source code for future console ports.

The success of Final Fantasy 7 in one market circled back to continue its money-printing fame in prior ones. Japanese markets got a second stab at Final Fantasy with the “International Version,” which retranslated the North American version back into Japanese. Why did Square do this? Because the Western version launched with tweaked battle and puzzle difficulties, better story pacing, and additional bosses and enemies. This decision to rerelease a definitive version was the first of many that solidified Final Fantasy 7’s tendency to fuel its success with further success.

Final Fantasy 7 Earned Its Glowing Reviews

All the marketing and console hardware in the world can’t turn a bad game into a beloved one, irrespective of financial success. Since Final Fantasy 7 is widely considered a beloved classic, it had to do something right. More like several things.

As previously stated, the team behind Final Fantasy 7 used the PlayStation’s hardware to produce numerous firsts for the series, especially when it came to presentation. Uematsu took advantage of those sixteen music channels via a modified approach. Instead of focusing on single melodies, he conducted the soundtrack as if it were a film’s score, creating music that was both more subdued and more cinematic.