Star Wars Outlaws: Inside the Quest to Make the First Star Wars Open-World Game

A Larger World

Best known for The Division series and last year’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Massive brought plenty of open-world design experience to its newest title, which was on a different scale entirely.

Outlaws allows players to travel freely between four planets from the franchise’s past, as well as a brand-new moon called Toshara, all of which feature their own unique biomes, sights and sounds, and scum and villainy. Oh, and you can even explore outer space on your trusty ship, the Trailblazer, which you’ll fly between the game’s many locations and pilot into battle against Imperial TIE fighters. There are a few space stations to find as well, such as Achra Station, which is located in the middle of an asteroid field near the planet Akiva.

“That was a challenge because we’ve never done that before,” world director Cloé Hammoud says of designing the game’s space regions. Fleshing out the game world with plenty of things to do and see was at the forefront of Massive’s mission to “realize [the Star Wars galaxy] as a real place where you’re not on a guided tour,” according to game director Mathias Karlson, who promises that in Outlaws, “you live in it, and you get to go where you want and do what you want when you want.”

The demo that we played covered just about an hour of the game, broken up into three sections meant to highlight different aspects of the experience. The first slice of gameplay, which followed thief and scoundrel protagonist Kay Vess and her trusty pet companion, Nix, as they escaped an Imperial Star Destroyer, was the best showcase of the game’s scale. What began as a sneaking mission quickly broke out into a firefight on the ship’s docking bay, which progressed into a tense battle in space once our heroes took off on the Trailblazer, all before landing on the moon of Toshara, hopping on Kay’s speeder bike, and venturing into the city of Mirogana to complete the section. It was a virtually seamless experience from point A to B that felt immersive and exciting.

Karlson says seeing the ambitious scale of the game come together for the first time was a “magical moment” for the studio. Creating a vast and populated sandbox was key to providing many more moments like the one in our demo, and that meant picking the right planets for the sandbox, which Hammoud says was “a bit overwhelming” at first.

In Outlaws, players can visit the deserts of Tatooine, snowy Kijimi from The Rise of Skywalker, the lavish casinos of Canto Bight from The Last Jedi, the jungles of Akiva first mentioned in the books, and Toshara, which Hammoud says is inspired by the African savannah but with “more alien ingredients.” You’ll find many places to visit within these larger worlds, such as Mirogana, a dense, multi-level city on Toshara that looks like it’s been carved out of a cliff face. The demo also took us to another point of interest on Mirogana: a crashed High Republic-era ship with its own stories to tell.