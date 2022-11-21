Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon
There are 400 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, and most of them can be evolved via special means that aren't always easy to figure out.
Despite their many problems, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tap into the heart of what makes Pokémon…well…Pokémon. You still battle other trainers, you still traverse the world, and you’re still trying to catch them all. Of course, once you’ve caught your favorite Pokemon, you’ll likely still need to evolve them. As is franchise tradition, that’s where things get a little tricky.
For some, a big part of the fun of Pokémon games comes from figuring out how to evolve every catchable creature in the game. However, other players just want to know how to evolve their Pokémon without having to jump through an increasingly complex series of hoops. For those players (or those times when you just feel like one of those players), we humbly submit this hopefully helpful guide.
Before we get into all that, please note that I tried to make as much sense of this topic as possible by separating the many possible evolutions by type and then organizing the Pokémon that belong to that category alphabetically. Alternatively, you can hit CTRL + F and search for the Pokémon you’re trying to evolve. If we missed a Pokémon (or got one of their evolutionary methods wrong), let us know in the comments below!
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon With Leveling
The tried and true method of evolving Pokémon via leveling is alive and well in Scarlet and Violet. You just need to reach a particular level with these Pokémon to evolve them into their next form. In some cases, you may only be able to evolve them at that level if the Pokémon also fulfills some kind of special condition noted next to the creature’s required evolutionary level. For instance, some can only be evolved if they’re a certain gender or if it is a particular time of the day.
Arctibax < Baxcalibur – Lv. 54
Arrokuda < Barraskewda – Lv. 26
Axew < Fraxure – Lv. 38
Bagon < Shelgon – Lv. 30
Barboach < Whiscash – Lv. 30
Bergmite < Avalugg – Lv. 37
Bounsweet < Steenee – Lv. 18
Bronzor < Bronzong – Lv. 33
Buizel < Floatzel – Lv. 26
Cacnea < Cacturne – Lv. 32
Carkol < Coalossal – Lv. 34
Chewtle < Drednaw – Lv. 22
Clauncher < Clawitzer – Lv. 37
Combee < Vespiquen – Lv. 21 (Female)
Corvisquire < Corviknight – Lv. 38
Croagunk < Toxicroak – Lv. 37
Crocalor < Skeledirge – Lv. 36
Cubchoo < Beartic – Lv. 37
Cufant < Copperajah – Lv. 34
Deerling < Sawsbuck – Lv. 34
Deino < Zweilous – Lv. 50
Diglett < Dugtrio – Lv. 26
Dolliv < Arboliva – Lv. 35
Dragonair < Dragonite – Lv. 55
Drakloak < Dragapult – Lv. 60
Dratini < Dragonair – Lv. 30
Dreepy < Drakloak – Lv. 50
Drifloon < Drifblim – Lv. 28
Drowzee < Hypno – Lv. 26
Fidough < Dachsbun – Lv. 26
Finizen < Palafin – Lv. 38 (Co-Op Only)
Finneon < Lumineon – Lv. 31
Flaaffy < Ampharos – Lv. 30
Flabebe < Floette – Lv. 19
Fletchinder < Talonflame – Lv. 35
Fletchling < Fletchinder – Lv. 17
Flittle < Espathra – Lv. 35
Floragato < Meowscarada – Lv. 36
Fomantis < Lurantis – Lv. 34 (Daytime Only)
Foongus < Amoonguss – Lv. 39
Fraxure < Haxorus – Lv. 48
Frigibax < Arctibax – Lv. 35
Fuecoco < Crocalor – Lv. 16
Gabite < Garchomp – Lv. 48
Gastly < Haunter – Lv. 25
Gible < Gabite – Lv. 24
Glimmet < Glimmora – Lv. 35
Goomy < Sliggoo – Lv. 40
Gothita < Gothorita – Lv. 32
Gothorita < Gothitelle – Lv. 41
Greavard < Houndstone – Lv. 30 (Nightime Only)
Grimer < Muk – Lv. 38
Gulpin < Swalot – Lv. 26
Hatenna < Hattrem – Lv. 32
Hattrem < Hatterene – Lv. 42
Hippopotas < Hippowdon – Lv. 34
Hoppip < Skiploom – Lv. 18
Houndour < Houndoom – Lv. 24
Impidimp < Morgrem – Lv. 32
Kirlia < Gardevoir – Lv. 30
Kricketot < Kricketune – Lv. 10
Krokorok < Krookodile – Lv. 40
Larvesta < Volcarona – Lv. 59
Larvitar < Pupitar – Lv. 30
Lechonk < Oinkologne (Female) – Lv. 18
Lechonk < Oinkologne (Male) – Lv. 18
Litleo < Pyroar – Lv. 35
Luxio < Luxray – Lv. 30
Magikarp < Gyarados – Lv. 20
Magnemite < Magneton – Lv. 30
Makuhita < Hariyama – Lv. 24
Mankey < Primeape – Lv. 28
Mareanie < Toxapex – Lv. 38
Mareep < Flaaffy – Lv. 15
Marill < Azumarill – Lv. 18
Maschiff < Mabosstiff – Lv. 30
Meditite < Medicham – Lv. 37
Meowth < Persian – Lv. 28
Morgrem < Grimmsnarl – Lv. 42
Mudbray < Mudsdale – Lv. 30
Nacli < Naclstack – Lv. 24
Naclstack < Garganacl – Lv. 38
Noibat < Noivern – Lv. 48
Numel < Camerupt – Lv. 33
Nymble < Lokix – Lv. 24
Paldean Wooper < Clodsire – Lv. 20
Pawmi < Pawmo – Lv. 18
Pawniard < Bisharp – Lv. 52
Phanpy < Donphan – Lv. 25
Pineco < Forretress – Lv. 31
Psyduck < Golduck – Lv. 33
Pupitar < Tyranitar – Lv. 55
Quaxly < Quaxwell – Lv. 16
Quaxwell < Quaquaval – Lv. 36
Ralts < Kirlia – Lv. 20
Rockruff < Lycanroc (Dusk Form) – Lv. 25 (Dusk Only)
Rockruff < Lycanroc (Midday Form) – Lv. 25 (Daytime Only)
Rockruff < Lycanroc (Midnight Form) – Lv. 25 (Nighttime Only)
Rolycoly < Carkol – Lv. 18
Rookidee < Corvisquire – Lv. 18
Rufflet < Braviary – Lv. 54
Salandit < Salazzle – Lv. 33 Female
Sandile < Krokorok – Lv. 29
Sandygast < Palossand – Lv. 42
Scatterbug < Spewpa – Lv. 9
Shelgon < Salamence – Lv. 50
Shinx < Luxio – Lv. 15
Shroodle < Grafaiai – Lv. 28
Shroomish < Breloom – Lv. 23
Shuppet < Banette – Lv. 37
Silicobra < Sandaconda – Lv. 36
Skiddo < Gogoat – Lv. 32
Skiploom < Jumpluff – Lv. 27
Skrelp < Dragalge – Lv. 48
Skwovet < Greedent – Lv. 24
Slakoth < Vigoroth – Lv. 18
Sliggoo < Goodra – Lv. 50 (Must Be Rainy or Foggy)
Slowpoke < Slowbro – Lv. 37
Smoliv < Dolliv – Lv. 25
Snorunt < Glalie – Lv. 42
Snover < Abomasnow – Lv. 40
Spewpa < Vivillon – Lv. 12
Spoink < Grumpig – Lv. 32
Sprigatito < Floragato – Lv. 16
Staravia < Staraptor – Lv. 34
Starly < Staravia – Lv. 14
Stunky < Skuntank – Lv. 34
Surskit < Masquerain – Lv. 22
Swablu < Altaria – Lv. 35
Tarountula < Spidops – Lv. 15
Teddiursa < Ursaring – Lv. 30
Tinkatink < Tinkatuff – Lv. 24
Tinkatuff < Tinkaton – Lv. 38
Toxel < Toxtricity (Low Key Form) – Lv. 30 (Low Key Nature)
Toxel < Toxtricity (Amped Form) – Lv. 30 (Amped Nature)
Tynamo < Eelektrik – Lv. 39
Varoom < Revavroom – Lv. 40
Venonat < Venomoth – Lv. 31
Vigoroth < Slaking – Lv. 36
Voltorb < Electrode – Lv. 30
Wattrel < Kilowattrel – Lv. 25
Wiglett < Wugtrio – Lv. 26
Wingull < Pelipper – Lv. 25
Yungoos < Gumshoos – Lv. 20 (Daytime Only)
Zorua < Zoroark – Lv. 30
Zweilous < Hydreigon – Lv. 64
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon With Evolution Stones
Another classic type of Pokémon evolution, some Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet can only be evolved if you use a special type of stone on them. Just use the correct stone, and you’ve got a new Pokémon.
Capsakid (Fire Stone) – Scovillain
Cetoddle (Ice Stone) – Cetitan
Crabrawler (Ice Stone) – Crabominable
Eevee (Fire Stone) – Flareon
Eevee (Ice Stone) – Glaceon
Eevee (Leaf Stone) – Leafeon
Eevee (Thunder Stone) – Jolteon
Eevee (Water Stone) – Vaporeon
Floette (Shiny Stone) – Florges
Growlithe (Fire Stone) – Arcanine
Jigglypuff (Moon Stone) – Wigglytuff
Kirlia (Male) (Dawn Stone) – Gallade
Magneton (Thunder Stone) – Magnezone
Misdreavus (Dusk Stone) – Mismagius
Murkrow (Dusk Stone) – Honchkrow
Petilil (Sun Stone) – Lilligant
Pikachu (Thunder Stone) – Raichu
Shellder (Water Stone) – Cloyster
Snorunt (Female, Dawn Stone) – Froslass
Sunkern (Sun Stone) – Sunflora
Tadbulb (Thunder Stone) – Bellibolt
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon With Special Items
Special Items are basically variations of Evolutionary Stones. Simply find the necessary evolution item, use it on the correct Pokémon, and you’re good to go.
Applin and Sweet Apple – Appletun
Applin and Tart Apple – Flapple
Charcadet and Auspicious Armor – Armarouge
Charcadet and Malicious Armor – Ceruledge
Gimmighoul and 999 Gimmighoul Coins – Gholdengo
Sinistea (Antique Form) and Chipped Pot – Polteageist
Sinistea (Phony Form) and Cracked Pot – Polteageist
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon With Friendship
Some Pokémon can only be evolved when you’ve reached a high enough friendship level with them. Friendship grows the more you use and travel with particular Pokémon. To check your Friendship level with a Pokémon, speak to the Friendship Checker in Cascarrafa City.
Eevee – Espeon (Daytime, No Fairy Move)
Eevee – Umbreon (Nighttime, No Fairy Move)
Eevee (With a Fairy-Type Move) – Sylveon
Pichu – Pikachu
Igglybuff – Jigglypuff
Chansey – Blissey
Azurill – Marill
Riolu – Lucario (Daytime)
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon With Let’s Go
Let’s Go evolutions can only be performed after you’ve walked a certain distance with them. In other words, you just need to let these Pokémon out of their Poké Balls, allow them to travel with you, and make sure that they walk the required number of steps. You should be able to level them during their next battle (if they survive).
Bramblin (Walk 1,000 steps) – Brambleghast
Pawmo (Walk 1,000 steps) – Pawmot
Rellor (Walk 1,000 steps) – Rabsca
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon With Special Moves
Some Pokémon can only be evolved if they know a special move. In other words, teach these Pokémon the required special moves, hit their required level, and you’re good to go.
Bonsly (Mimic and Lvl. 16) – Sudowoodo
Dunspace (Hyper Drill and Lvl. 32) – Dudunsparce
Girafarig (Twin Beam and Lvl.32) – Farigiraf
Steenee (Stomp and Lvl. 28) – Tsareena
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon With Trading
Another long-running franchise tradition, some Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet can only be evolved if you trade them with other players. In some cases, you also need to trade those Pokémon while holding a special item.
Haunter – Gengar
Scyther (While Holding Metal Coat) – Scizor
Slowpoke (While Holding King’s Rock) – Slowking
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon By Holding Item
Similar to the section above, some Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet can only be evolved if they’re holding a particular item when they meet their other evolutionary requirements. It’s a somewhat strange requirement that can be easy to miss if you’re not looking out for it.
Bisharp (While Holding Leader’s Crest and after beating 3 other Bisharsp with Leader’s Crest) -Kingambit
Happiny (While Holding Oval Stone) – Chansey (Daytime)
Sneasel (While Holding Razor Claw) – Weavile (Nighttime)
Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon Through Combat Requirements
These Pokémon can only be evolved if you’ve fulfilled specific combat requirements. There are other variations of this basic idea you’ll find in the sections above, but these Pokémon need to perform specific actions in combat in order to evolve.
Primeape (Use Rage Fist 20 Times) – Annihilape
Tandemaus (Lvl. 25 after defeating an enemy Tandemaus) – Maushold
Scarlet and Violet: Every Pokémon That Can’t Be Evolved
Finally, here’s a rundown of every Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that simply can’t be evolved. Some of these Pokémon have reached their final evolutionary form, while others only have one form in the first place.
Abomasnow
Alomomola
Altaria
Amoonguss
Ampharos
Annihilape
Appletun
Arboliva
Arcanine
Armarouge
Avalugg
Azumarill
Banette
Barraskewda
Basculin
Baxcalibur
Beartic
Bellibolt
Blissey
Bombirdier
Brambleghast
Braviary
Breloom
Bronzong
Brute Bonnet
Bruxish
Cacturne
Camerupt
Ceruledge
Cetitan
Chi-Yu
Chien-Pao
Clawitzer
Clodsire
Cloyster
Coalossal
Copperajah
Corviknight
Crabominable
Cryogonal
Cyclizar
Dachsbun
Dedenne
Delibird
Ditto
Dondozo
Donphan
Dragalge
Dragapult
Dragonite
Drednaw
Drifblim
Dudunsparce
Dugtrio
Eelektross
Eiscue (Ice Face)
Electrode
Espathra
Espeon
Falinks
Farigiraf
Flamigo
Flareon
Floatzel
Florges
Flutter Mane
Forretress
Froslass
Frosmoth
Frost Rotom
Gallade
Garchomp
Gardevoir
Garganacl
Gastrodon (East Sea)
Gengar
Gholdengo
Glaceon
Glalie
Glimmora
Gogoat
Golduck
Goodra
Gothitelle
Grafaiai
Great Tusk
Greedent
Grimmsnarl
Grumpig
Gumshoos
Gyarados
Hariyama
Hatterene
Hawlucha
Haxorus
Heat Rotom
Heracross
Hippowdon
Honchkrow
Houndoom
Houndstone
Hydreigon
Hypno
Indeedee (Female)
Indeedee (Male)
Iron Bundle
Iron Hands
Iron Jugulis
Iron Moth
Iron Thorns
Iron Treads
Iron Valiant
Jolteon
Jumpluff
Kilowattrel
Kingambit
Klawf
Klefki
Komala
Koraidon
Kricketune
Krookodile
Leafeon
Lilligant
Lokix
Lucario
Lumineon
Lurantis
Luvdisc
Luxray
Lycanroc (Dusk Form)
Lycanroc (Midday Form)
Lycanroc (Midnight Form)
Mabosstiff
Magnezone
Masquerain
Maushold
Medicham
Meowscarada
Mimikyu
Miraidon
Mismagius
Mow Rotom
Mudsdale
Muk
Noivern
Oinkologne (Female)
Oinkologne (Male)
Oranguru
Oricorio (Baile Style)
Oricorio (Pa’u Style)
Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style)
Oricorio (Sensu Style)
Orthworm
Pachirisu
Palafin
Paldean Tauros (Fighting Form)
Paldean Tauros (Fighting/Fire Form)
Paldean Tauros (Fighting/Water Form)
Palossand
Passimian
Pawmot
Pelipper
Persian
Pincurchin
Polteageist
Pyroar
Quaquaval
Qwilfish
Rabsca
Raichu
Revavroom
Roaring Moon
Rotom
Sableye
Salamence
Salazzle
Sandaconda
Sandy Shocks
Sawsbuck
Scizor
Scovillain
Scream Tail
Seviper
Shellos (East Sea)
Skeledirge
Skuntank
Slaking
Slither Wing
Slowbro
Slowking
Spidops
Spiritomb
Squawkabilly
Stantler
Staraptor
Stonjourner
Sudowoodo
Sunflora
Swalot
Sylveon
Talonflame
Tatsugiri
Ting-Lu
Tinkaton
Toedscruel
Torkoal
Toxapex
Toxicroak
Toxtricity (Amped Form)
Toxtricity (Low Key Form)
Tropius
Tsareena
Tyranitar
Umbreon
Ursaring
Vaporeon
Veluza
Venomoth
Vespiquen
Vivillon
Volcarona
Wash Rotom
Weavile
Whiscash
Wigglytuff
Wo-Chien
Wugtrio
Zangoose
Zoroark