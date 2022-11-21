Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon

Despite their many problems, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tap into the heart of what makes Pokémon…well…Pokémon. You still battle other trainers, you still traverse the world, and you’re still trying to catch them all. Of course, once you’ve caught your favorite Pokemon, you’ll likely still need to evolve them. As is franchise tradition, that’s where things get a little tricky.

For some, a big part of the fun of Pokémon games comes from figuring out how to evolve every catchable creature in the game. However, other players just want to know how to evolve their Pokémon without having to jump through an increasingly complex series of hoops. For those players (or those times when you just feel like one of those players), we humbly submit this hopefully helpful guide.

Before we get into all that, please note that I tried to make as much sense of this topic as possible by separating the many possible evolutions by type and then organizing the Pokémon that belong to that category alphabetically. Alternatively, you can hit CTRL + F and search for the Pokémon you’re trying to evolve. If we missed a Pokémon (or got one of their evolutionary methods wrong), let us know in the comments below!

Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Every Pokémon With Leveling

The tried and true method of evolving Pokémon via leveling is alive and well in Scarlet and Violet. You just need to reach a particular level with these Pokémon to evolve them into their next form. In some cases, you may only be able to evolve them at that level if the Pokémon also fulfills some kind of special condition noted next to the creature’s required evolutionary level. For instance, some can only be evolved if they’re a certain gender or if it is a particular time of the day.