Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Every Starter Ranked Worst to Best

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are here, and while the early reactions to the games are certainly a bit mixed, millions of fans are diving into the Paldea region as we speak. Of course, many of those same fans will soon be wondering which starter Pokémon they should begin their journey with.

As is usually the case with Pokémon games, Scarlet/Violet is structured in a way that mostly helps ensure you will be able to beat the game regardless of which starter Pokémon you pick. Actually, the game’s more open-ended structure means that it’s easier than ever to play with any of the starters, simply because you avoid certain roadblocks early on. If you pick a starter Pokémon simply because you think they look the best, you’ll still have a great time with the game. It’s really that simple.

Of course, each starter Pokémon does offer unique skills, stats, and yes, advantages that anyone looking to find the best Pokémon (or just the best one for them) should know about. With that in mind, here are our rankings of each starter Pokémon in Scarlet/Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet: Why Sprigatito Is the Best Starter

Sprigatito’s Total Stats: 310

HP: 40

Attack: 61

Defense: 54

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 45

Speed: 65