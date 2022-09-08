Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Finally Reveal Secrets of Paldea Region Map

The most important aspect of any open world game is its map. If you can’t make a game a joy to explore, what’s the point of making it so big in the first place? It’s a challenge Nintendo and The Pokémon Company will have to face in the fall.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are poised to be the first entries in the franchise with a truly open world map. Although the franchise’s previous title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, had all the makings of an open world, it was ultimately cordoned off into sections.

The features and modes that make up this new generation of Pokémon games were previewed in the latest game trailer, which you can watch below, as well as a blog post published on the Pokémon website.

According to Nintendo, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will include three interwoven end goals. These include defeating Gym Leaders to become a Pokémon Champion, searching for Herba Mystica and the Titan Pokémon that guard them, and teaching the troublemaking Team Star that nobody is too cool for school.