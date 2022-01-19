Should PlayStation Panic About Xbox’s Activision Blizzard Deal?

PlayStation is Still Ahead of Xbox in Terms of Sales and Revenue

Before we talk about any other part of this story, it’s important to realize that Microsoft’s decision to buy Activision Blizzard was at least partially inspired by their desire to “catch up” to Sony in terms of both yearly gaming revenue and hardware sales.

There are a few factors that complicate that assessment that we’ll need to talk about in a bit, but the point is that the PlayStation brand is still ahead of Xbox in terms of hardware sales and yearly gaming revenue, and this latest deal doesn’t immediately change that. The PS5 is clearly outselling the Xbox Series X/S (even if exact sales figures are a little hard to come by), and as industry analysts were quick to point out, Sony would still theoretically be ahead of Microsoft from a gaming revenue standpoint even if you combined Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s recent yearly revenue numbers.

People keep asking me what the top public video game companies are by revenue for calendar year 2020.



Here are the top 5:



Tencent – $29.30bn

Sony – $22.67bn

Nintendo – $15.79bn

Microsoft – $13.83bn

NetEase – $8.37bn



Includes game related revenue only. 1/3 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 19, 2021

While it’s important to not oversimplify this subject and miss out on the details that matter most, it also needs to be said that regardless of what has happened and may happen in the immediate future, Sony and the PlayStation team are still in a very good position.

Xbox Will Probably Never Beat PlayStation in Japan

While Microsoft has tried to bolster Xbox’s popularity in Japan in the past, the fact of the matter is that Xbox still trails PlayStation and Nintendo in that region, and the Activision Blizzard deal does little to improve their position.

While Japan obviously can’t match the rest of the world combined in terms of console and software sales, that’s really not the way you should be looking at this advantage. Not only does a Famitsu report suggest that the PS5 outsold the Xbox Series X/S last year in Japan by nearly 850,000 units (the Xbox Series X/S didn’t even outsell the PS4 in Japan last year), but Sony has a cultural foothold in that region that likely can’t be matched by a Western company.

That last part becomes all the more important once you realize that Sony not only enjoys a sizeable sales advantage within Japan but is generally in a better position to potentially benefit from the many best-selling global games that come from Japan. Actually, that brings us rather nicely to our next point…