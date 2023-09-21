Phantom Liberty Doesn’t Redeem Cyberpunk 2077, But It Does Make It Great

Furthermore, it should be noted that 2.0 and Phantom Liberty do not turn Cyberpunk 2077 into the game we were originally led to believe it was going to be. There are still too many missing features, too many shortcomings in the writing and world design, and no way for the PS4 and Xbox One gamers who were burned worst by Cyberpunk to get in on the fun (unless they upgrade their hardware). For that matter, you still need to pay more money to enjoy Phantom Liberty, which may be too big an ask for those still hurt by the memory of giving this game money the first time around.

So what do 2.0 and Phantom Liberty do? Well, through many, many alterations and additions, they turn Cyberpunk 2077 into the best version of the Cyberpunk 2077 experience that we got at launch. That might not sound like much, but as it turns out, that might just be enough to make Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty one of the best games in an incredible year for gaming.

It starts with Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: the free update (available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC owners) that changes nearly everything about the base game in some way. We’re well beyond bug fixes at this point (though there are still many of those in the update). Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 fixes and reimagines the base game’s AI, UI, police, crafting, skills, weapon, NPC, Cyberware, and driving systems (just to name a few). Cyberpunk 2077 2.0‘s developers recommend starting a fresh playthrough when you update the game, and I can not echo that recommendation loudly enough. Those who spent dozens of hours with Cyberpunk 2077 will be overwhelmed. Those returning to the middle of an unfinished campaign run will feel like they are on drugs. It’s a different world.

The optional Phantom Liberty expansion goes even further than that by adding a new (an incredible) questline, a new area, new items, new weapons, a new level cap, a new skill tree, and much, much more. The new storyline alone will take you 20 to 25 hours to complete, and I can’t imagine how long it would take to collect, complete, and explore every little thing the expansion adds. It’s one of the most substantial expansions in the history of video game expansions (DLC or otherwise).

I promise you that we’ll have more to say about the specifics of 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, but for the moment, the thing that matters most is how all of these new ideas make Cyberpunk 2077 feel.

Like too many people, my initial Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough was often ruined by (among other things) technical issues, undercooked open-world elements, and some poorly implemented foundational mechanics (most notably, the inventory and equipment) that made everything more cumbersome than it needed to be. However, when I was participating in one of Cyberpunk 2077’s excellent sidequests, hunting down rare items, or building my character, I wasn’t just enjoying the game despite itself; I was enjoying what I felt was an often exceptional example of those substantial concepts. At its best, Cyberpunk 2077 really was one of the best games of 2020. It’s just that the best parts of the game were either inaccessible or served as an island in an ocean of pain and frustration.