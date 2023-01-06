Why Cyberpunk 2077’s “Labor of Love” Award Sends All the Wrong Messages

Cyberpunk 2077 has certainly improved since the game’s disastrous launch, but this win highlights just how divided the game’s fanbase remains. Only you know whether you personally feel the game deserves animosity or absolution. However, it’s hard not to feel that this award is as much about fandom and the state of the industry as it is about Cyberpunk 2077.

Does Putting Out Fires Count as “Nurture and Support?”

At first glance, the Labor of Love award seems pretty harmless. Why shouldn’t we thank developers who stick with games and add more content, especially since Cyberpunk 2077 has improved so much since its launch?

However, that award is supposed to celebrate studios that add new content, and CD Projekt RED hasn’t actually added a lot of new content to Cyberpunk 2077. Most of its post-launch updates have been dedicated to patching out bugs and smoothing the overall experience. Mind you, many of those bugs made some versions of the game nearly unplayable at launch.

It’s also important to remember that before Cyberpunk 2077 launched, CD Projekt RED had big plans for its future. The company originally wanted to take the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt approach and keep Cyberpunk 2077 alive with free and paid DLC, as well as a multiplayer mode (a first for the studio). But CD Projekt RED employees quickly realized they would have to patch holes in the release version’s code before that could happen. The more problems CD Projekt RED fixed, the more the studio had to push back its plans to actually grow the game.

By Forbes’ count, CD Projekt RED reworked their long-term Cyberpunk 2077 plans no less than four times, all while the company scrambled to release bug fixes and QoL updates. In December of 2022, CD Projekt RED announced that in order to fix Cyberpunk 2077 they had to abandon all multiplayer ambitions for the game. Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is in a far more stable state, but at this point, fans expected to be able to enjoy the studio’s most ambitious game yet rather than the experience that should have been available at launch.

To be fair, Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated with free DLC that includes minor additions such as weapons, missions, and cosmetics. They’re welcome additions, but they feel closer to the bare minimum of what we expect from modern gaming updates rather than the “Labor of Love” that the other nominees (and more titles) most certainly represent. What Cyberpunk 2077 represents is sadly something else entirely.