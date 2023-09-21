Cyberpunk 2077 2.0’s Biggest Changes: What’s New In This Update?

Cyberpunk 2077’s new progression system also has passive buffs that level up the more you perform certain activities (such as hacking and killing enemies with specific weapons). These buffs are divided into five categories: Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, Solo, and Engineer. Unlike Perks and stats, you don’t have to do any planning to acquire these. Just keep on making a name for yourself in Night City, and these skills will increase along the way.

Cyberware Does More Heavy Lifting and Clothes Are Mostly Cosmetic

No cyberpunk world is complete without cybernetic upgrades. Well, Cyberpunk 2077’s initial cyberware equipment system was decent but ultimately limited. As of Update 2.0, though, you can go as chrome as you want.

The patch’s Cyberware rework revolves around a new capacity and armor system. Each piece of Cyberware has a “capacity” attached to it. The stronger the implant, the higher its capacity. As you level up, your capacity limit increases, letting you install more components. So long as the total capacity of all your implants doesn’t exceed your limit (and you have the cash for them), you can install as much as you want and explore all the possibilities those combinations of implants offer. Well, you can within reason, at least. For instance, you can’t have more than one pair of eyes.

Moreover, damage reduction is now tied to Cyberware instead of clothes. Different implants have different armor values, and many cyberware abilities have been rebalanced and reworked to reflect this. The more chrome you put in V’s body, the more punishment he can take, which opens up clothes to serve as most cosmetic items. Some articles of clothing still provide stat boosts (e.g., gas masks decrease chemical damage), but for the most part, you can now play dress up in Cyberpunk 2077 as you see fit.

Vehicular Combat

Early Cyberpunk 2077 trailers teased quite a few systems, including the ability to engage in high-speed shootout chases. At launch, that vehicular combat system was all but gutted. Thankfully, as of Update 2.0, vehicular combat has returned to the streets of Night City.

Once the patch is installed, at any time while driving, you can pull out a one-handed weapon (e.g., pistol or SMG) and start shooting. If you drive a motorcycle while doing so, you can also swing around a melee weapon to slice up some wheels. And since quickhacks are an essential ingredient in Cyberpunk 2077’s combat, you can even unlock the ability to sabotage enemy cars in the game’s revamped perk tree. You can’t make car fuel tanks explode on command, but you can remotely engage the gas pedal to make enemies speed out of control. That ability will certainly come in handy during the game’s new (and more frequent) randomized faction battles and car chases.