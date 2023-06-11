Phantom Liberty Includes Cyberpunk 2077’s Most Infamous Missing Feature

While that was just one of the many features missing from Cyberpunk 2077 at launch, it quickly came to represent the many missing features in the game to some degree. The difference between the police system we were promised and the one we got would have been funny if it wasn’t so sad. In fact, Cyberpunk 2077 then-Quest Director Pawel Sasko tried to joke about the missing feature by saying that Elden Ring and Sonic’s open worlds also didn’t have police chases. Most fans who spent their hard-earned money on the game weren’t laughing.

However, it seems that Phantom Liberty might feature something closer to Cyberpunk 2077‘s intended police system. According to Windows Central’s preview of Phantom Liberty, the DLC will revamp Cyberpunk 2077‘s crime mechanics to incorporate a GTA-like wanted system. If you commit a crime in a particularly crowded area, police will come to investigate it. Stick around, and you will be caught. Leave the scene, and you might get away.

If, however, you decided to commit many crimes in a short period of time, then you will really be in trouble. According to GameSpot, your wanted level will slowly rise for each noticed crime you commit when the police are aware of your activities. They will even eventually summon the MaxTac: a kind of specialized military unit that will relentlessly pursue you until you are dead. The Phantom Liberty team reportedly also said that the police will eventually send boss-like characters after you if you really go on a rampage, but the details of that feature remain unknown at this time.

Mind you, it doesn’t sound like you’ll be incentivized to go on a crime spree. While there might be an achievement for getting your notoriety level high enough, this is a system of consequences rather than one of rewards. There’s also no word on whether you’ll be able to “lose your wanted level” (to borrow a GTA term), but it seems like you’re going to have a hard time shaking the law once they’re on your trail.

Interestingly enough, this is just one of many missing Cyberpunk 2077 features that will seemingly be added to the Phantom Liberty DLC. Based on previews, the DLC will also include enhanced car combat, improved melee combat options, expanded character build possibilities, and even a mechanic that makes your cybernetic implants eventually drive you insane (which you can currently only access in the game via mods). It’s just that the police/crime system was one of Cyberpunk 2077‘s most egregious missing features at launch, and Phantom Liberty seems set to address that shortcoming.

The very good news is that the Cyberpunk 2077 team has now confirmed that the new police system and other core system changes/updates will be made available to everyone. It’s not clear when or how those free updates will roll out, but the plan is to make some of them available to everyone in some way at some time.