Palworld XP Farming Tricks: How to Level Up Fast

Just note that the XP bonuses pretty much disappear after you’ve caught the 10th copy of the same Pal. You’ll still earn XP for the captures, but they become relatively less valuable. So, the idea is to farm an area where specific Pals regularly spawn and stay there until you’ve caught 10 copies of the same Pal. After that, you’re probably better off moving on to a new Pal or different XP farming methods.

Complete Dungeons As Often As Possible

Once you’ve found your first dungeon in Palworld, you’ll also quickly find that they are some of the most reliable intended sources of XP in the game.

While there are a few XP bonuses associated with completing dungeons, they’re just concentrated sources of normal XP gain methods. Battling Pals, catching Pals, earning loot, and fighting Alpha Pal bosses are all easier to do in dungeons and each of those activities grants substantial amounts of XP relative to other activities. Just beating the bosses at the end of those dungeons is usually enough to earn you an extra level.

Unfortunately, dungeons aren’t a viable option for you in the early part of the game and you do have to find them before you can farm them. While dungeons reset after about 10 minutes (on standard settings), you will still need to spend some time navigating between them and finding new ones when necessary. So while constantly running dungeons for XP is still recommended, it’s not quite as simple as it is in some other games.

Capture and Defeat Alpha Pals In the Wild

As noted above, the Alpha Pals you battle at the end of dungeons are a big part of the reason why they are such valuable sources of XP. Thankfully, you don’t need to always run a dungeon just to battle those Pals.

Alpha Pals can not only be found throughout the world in Palworld but they respawn every 15 minutes on standard settings. That makes it relatively easy to mark their locations on your map and work them into your other XP farm rotations. The only notable drawback to this process is the fact that some of these Alpha Pals are significantly more challenging than others, which means you may not be able to effectively farm them as soon as you encounter them. However, by focusing on earning as many Pal capture XP bonuses as possible early on, you should soon find that you’re capable of putting up a fight against most of the Alpha Pals you organically encounter.