30 Best Third-Person Shooter Games Ever

Remarkably, the answer is a resounding, “Yes.” There are many great things to say about Returnal, but the quality of the game’s combat remains its most surprising and impactful feature. It’s essentially a holy union between a bullet hell shooter and a pure third-person action title, and it keeps enthralled no matter how overwhelming things get. Your reflexes will be challenged and your efforts will be rewarded time and time again. The fact I had to pause and consider this game’s eligibility is more of a testament to everything that Housemarque builds around that nearly perfect combat. – MB

4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Since 2002, the Ratchet and Clank series has been a safe harbor for third-person shooting fans everywhere. Developer Insomniac Games quickly tapped into the joyful chaos that comes when you allow players to run around gorgeous environments and blow up seemingly endless waves of enemies with the help of increasingly elaborate weaponry. It wasn’t a new concept by any means, but Insomniac quickly figured out how it should work in 3D and spent the next couple of decades refining that concept.

Well, Rift Apart is basically a celebration of the series’ evolution. Through the power of the PS5, Insomniac was able to increase the scope of the Ratchet and Clank experience without expanding the size of the game to the point that it loses its simplest pleasures. The result is a relentlessly entertaining third-person shooter that boasts the visuals of a proper next-gen experience while tapping into the personality-driven arcade-like action that never seems to age when it’s done this well. – MB

3. Spec Ops: The Line

So many shooting games use modern military battlegrounds and weaponry that “military shooter” is its own sub-genre within the first and third-person shooter industries. Many military shooters rely on a series of well-worn tropes, and Spec Ops: The Line is a deconstruction of them all.

Spec Ops: The Line starts off as a normal squad-based shooter. Players have access to standard military weaponry, can command allies to perform certain actions, and hide behind cover. However, what makes Spec Ops: The Line truly special is its narrative. Each decision players make affects their relationship with their squadmates, but the most no matter what players do, they are forced to continue on like a good soldier, no matter the physical and psychological cost. Spec Ops: The Line taunts players and makes them feel the weight of every decision, even when the “decision” was nothing more than following an objective provided by the game. The game provides a poignant message about the cost of war and armed conflict, one that wouldn’t be half as effective in a non-interactive medium. – AG

2. Gears of War 2

2006’s Gears of War really was a lightning bolt moment for third-person shooters and gaming, in general. Though not quite the first game of its kind, GoW’s cover-based action was executed with a kind of style and confidence that had never really been seen before. It was a weighty, meaty shooter that kicked down the doors of next-gen gaming and clearly announced that the future was here. That said, it was not without its faults. Even at the time of its release, there were many who said that it felt like GoW could offer…well…more.