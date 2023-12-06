Den of Geek’s Best Games of 2023

Well, Alan Wake 2 is very much that kind of game. Yes, it is an integral part of Remedy’s surprisingly complex connected universe, but the studio’s unique fingerprints go far beyond references to their previous works. Nearly every element of Alan Wake 2’s incredible campaign benefits from some wonderfully surprising creative decision that nobody else would think to make and few publishers would allow out of fear that such outbursts of personality may alienate their perception of the average player. Well, those who say that Alan Wake 2 didn’t “need” things like a full-blown musical section tucked into the middle of the campaign should be counted among the lost. – MB

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the minds of many who played it, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was already a perfect game. Yet, Tears of the Kingdom seemingly manages the impossible and somehow improves on perfection. While open-world games are nothing new in 2023, Tears still finds ways to push the genre forward. Rarely has a triple-A game encouraged players not just to experiment with all of the tools at their disposal but to use them to actively try to break the game.

While other games punish you for trying to be overpowered, from the very start, Tears wants you to create unique mechs and devices to trap its powerful enemies (or just torture Koroks). Months after release, gamers are still pushing the envelope of what can be done with the game, and it’s likely that even more contraptions will be discovered in the coming years. And somehow, Nintendo crammed all of this into six-year-old hardware that was already underpowered when it was released. Tears of the Kingdom is truly a modern marvel of gaming. – CF

1. Baldur’s Gate 3

To be honest, I was putting off writing this entry until pretty much every other aspect of this article was ready to go. I was hoping to find the perfect combination of words that would help explain why this game deserved to be ranked above so many other incredible titles and what separates it from that considerable competition. Along the way, though, that started to feel beyond the point.

After all, Baldur’s Gate 3’s greatest accomplishment may just be the ways it has inspired so many gamers to recall that first time they played that first truly special title that would paint the rest of their gaming journey. By refining and expanding upon concepts that have long defined some of the greatest role-playing titles ever made (including the Baldur’s Gate games), developer Larian Studios vividly reminds us of the power of believing that anything is possible and everything matters. What happens if I follow that path? Do I want to fall in love with a vampire or a mage? How will saying no or yes in this conversation impact not just that conversation but every other piece of my adventure that will follow?

It is one thing to raise and maintain the illusion of such possibilities. Countless other tiles (including those special games we grew up with) have done that, and we love them for making us believe such magic exists. Baldur’s Gate 3 not only delivers the real thing but features the Triple-A visuals, writing, and acting that truly make us believe that every adventure of every design is equally valid and very much our own. It is that triumph of technical achievement and creative ambition that only the greatest games can be. – MB