15 Most Underrated First-Person Shooter Games

We aren’t living in a renaissance of new FPS games, but many companies have definitely noticed that gamers love to relive the first-person gun games that they grew up on. Recently, we’ve received the long-awaited System Shock remake, a port of Star Wars: Republic Commando, and even the teams behind the Call of Duty franchise have been remastering and remaking more titles as of late. However, these games only make up a small portion of the FPS titles that deserve some modern attention. Many more are still waiting in the wings, all but forgotten by their developers and even the general gaming public.

While not every forgotten game is worth playing, here are 15 underrated FPS games that more people should know about (and play). If anyone from Night Dive Studios is reading this, would you mind picking up one or two of these titles and porting them to modern platforms?

15. The Operative: Nobody Lives Forever

Before Monolith Productions developed the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor/War games, the company made a name for itself with FPS titles. The studio’s most famous creations include the legendary Condemned: Criminal Origins and F.E.A.R., but its best game is arguably The Operative: Nobody Lives Forever.

No One Lives Forever is a spy thriller that mixes FPS action with stealth mechanics. While gunplay, level exploration, and mission variety are top-notch, even those high marks pale in comparison to the game’s presentation. No One Lives Forever combines 1960s aesthetics with witty and hilarious writing to create an adventure that is essentially Austin Powers but with more charm and a style all its own.