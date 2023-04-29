Jedi Survivor: Where to Find Every Legendary Enemy

Jedi: Survivor is filled with secrets and optional content that is surprisingly easy to miss. While some of that content will only appeal to completionists, some of the game’s optional content should be pursued by all players who want to see the best of what Survivor has to offer. Survivor‘s collection of Legendary enemies is probably the best example of that arguably necessary “optional” content.

Jedi: Survivor‘s Legendary enemies aren’t just some of the toughest bosses in the game; they’re also the hardest fights to actually find. That being the case, here’s a brief rundown of where to find all of the game’s Legendary enemies.

Beetu Deetu

Head to the Southern Reach Meditation Point on Koboh. Follow the path past the Trontoshell, and you should be attacked by two “boss” droids. They’re basically tougher versions of some of the toughest battle droids in the game, so don’t be surprised if you struggle to beat them.

Interestingly, some players seem to be reporting that they can’t get these droids to spawn at this location. It could just be a glitch, but it’s much more likely that these droids simply don’t spawn until a certain point in the game. Just to be safe, it’s probably best to head back to Koboh after initially discovering this area to try to spawn these bosses.