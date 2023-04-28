Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor

Cameron Monaghan once again provides Cal’s voice and motion capture. Most audiences probably recognize Monaghan for his award-winning job as the Valeska (aka. The Joker) twins in Gotham. Monaghan also played Chad in Malcolm in the Middle and Ahser in The Giver. To date, Cal Kestes is Monaghan’s only video game voice role.

Cere Junda – Voiced by Debra Wilson

Like Cal Kestis, Cere Junda is an ex-Jedi who barely escaped Order 66. Unlike Cal, Cere was a Jedi Knight with a Padawan. After escaping the Empire, Cere cut herself off from the Force, but her Padawan became one of the Inquisitors that players face in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. During the course of the game, Cere trains Cal, helps him reconnect with the Force, and leads their attempt to restart the Jedi Order. Currently, we can’t say what role Cere plays in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it looks like she has parted ways with Cal and is maintaining a Jedi Holocron library.

Debra Wilson returns to play Cere Junda, but unlike Cameron Monaghan, Wilson is a voice actor veteran. She played Kills-in-Shadow in Tyranny, Savathun in Destiny 2, and Grace Walker in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Moreover, Wilson voiced Amanda Waller in Batman: The Enemy Within and will play that character again in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Greez Dritus – Voiced by Daniel Roebuck

Unlike the rest of the Star Wars Jedi main cast, Greez Dritus isn’t human and couldn’t be mistaken for one. He is a Latero: a diminutive species with four arms. While Cere Junda is technically in charge of the operation, Greez owns the ship they use as a home base, the Stinger Mantis. Despite being risk-averse, Greez has a gambling problem that has gotten him in trouble with interstellar gangs. Ironically, despite disliking nature, Greez has a green thumb and maintains a terrarium on his ship. Greez will probably continue to serve as the resident pilot in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Greez is once again played by Daniel Roebuck, who has been all over the acting landscape. Roebuck has played Agent Weine in Final Destination and Biggs in The Fugitive. Aside from Greez, Roebuck only has one other video game voice acting credit to his name: Gary Finkel in Dead Rising 3.

Dagan Gera – Voiced by Cody Fern

Dagan Gera is a High Republic Jedi who has been preserved in a Bacta Tank for many years and has been harboring a grudge against the Jedi Council during that hibernation. Now free, he seeks to complete his mission and set many fates in motion in the process.