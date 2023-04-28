Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order utilized a star-studded cast to great effect, so why shouldn’t Jedi: Survivor do the same? Here are the voice actors for every major character.
This article contains spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Respawn Entertainment surprised gamers and Star Wars fans alike with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The title is not only a blast to play, but its story and characters are fleshed out, thanks in no small part to its cast.
Instead of starring mostly voice actors, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sports an even mix of talented voices and skilled live-action actors. While this strategy has proven disastrous for many games in the past, every member of Fallen Order’s cast carried their role with dignity and gravitas. And when Respawn announced a sequel, the voice director knew they had a good thing going for them and kept most of the actors who brought Fallen Order to life. As for the voices of new characters of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, they fit right in.
Cal Kestis – Voiced by Cameron Monaghan
Cal Kestis is an ex-Jedi Padawan who cut himself off from the Force after barely escaping Clone Troopers under the thrall of Order 66. Throughout the course of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal rediscovers his powers, sows the seeds to restart the Jedi Order, and barely escapes Darth Vader with his life. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after that game as Cal tries to stay out of the Empire’s grasp and search for a place where he’ll be safe.
Cameron Monaghan once again provides Cal’s voice and motion capture. Most audiences probably recognize Monaghan for his award-winning job as the Valeska (aka. The Joker) twins in Gotham. Monaghan also played Chad in Malcolm in the Middle and Ahser in The Giver. To date, Cal Kestes is Monaghan’s only video game voice role.
Cere Junda – Voiced by Debra Wilson
Like Cal Kestis, Cere Junda is an ex-Jedi who barely escaped Order 66. Unlike Cal, Cere was a Jedi Knight with a Padawan. After escaping the Empire, Cere cut herself off from the Force, but her Padawan became one of the Inquisitors that players face in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. During the course of the game, Cere trains Cal, helps him reconnect with the Force, and leads their attempt to restart the Jedi Order. Currently, we can’t say what role Cere plays in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it looks like she has parted ways with Cal and is maintaining a Jedi Holocron library.
Debra Wilson returns to play Cere Junda, but unlike Cameron Monaghan, Wilson is a voice actor veteran. She played Kills-in-Shadow in Tyranny, Savathun in Destiny 2, and Grace Walker in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Moreover, Wilson voiced Amanda Waller in Batman: The Enemy Within and will play that character again in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Greez Dritus – Voiced by Daniel Roebuck
Unlike the rest of the Star Wars Jedi main cast, Greez Dritus isn’t human and couldn’t be mistaken for one. He is a Latero: a diminutive species with four arms. While Cere Junda is technically in charge of the operation, Greez owns the ship they use as a home base, the Stinger Mantis. Despite being risk-averse, Greez has a gambling problem that has gotten him in trouble with interstellar gangs. Ironically, despite disliking nature, Greez has a green thumb and maintains a terrarium on his ship. Greez will probably continue to serve as the resident pilot in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Greez is once again played by Daniel Roebuck, who has been all over the acting landscape. Roebuck has played Agent Weine in Final Destination and Biggs in The Fugitive. Aside from Greez, Roebuck only has one other video game voice acting credit to his name: Gary Finkel in Dead Rising 3.
Dagan Gera – Voiced by Cody Fern
Dagan Gera is a High Republic Jedi who has been preserved in a Bacta Tank for many years and has been harboring a grudge against the Jedi Council during that hibernation. Now free, he seeks to complete his mission and set many fates in motion in the process.
Cody Fern provides the voice for Dagan Gera. Fern has previously been an American Horror Story regular and also played Duncan Shepard on House of Cards. Though young, Fern has already shown an ability to bring quite a lot of gravitas to his roles.
Nightsister Merrin – Voiced by Tina Ivlev
Nightsister Merrin is likely the last Dathomiri Nightsister in existence. She has survived on her own since General Grievous exterminated her people during the Clone Wars. This isolation left Merrin naive, blunt, and overly trusting, which a fallen Jedi Master used to manipulate her. However, Cal Kestis wins her over, and they bond over, among other things, a shared history of surviving mass genocides, Merrin becomes a permanent member of the Stinger Mantis and will continue to aid Cal in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Tina Ivlev reprises her role as Nightsister Merrin for Star Wars: Survivor. Ivlev is mostly known for smaller roles, such as Freelania Alexeyevich in Shameless, Eve in Bound to Vengeance, and Irina Veselov in Graceland. Ivelev’s only other voice role is that of Lauren Staples in Dead Rising 3
Rayvis – Voiced by D.C. Douglas
Rayvis is a new character in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor who was revealed during an early trailer. Back then, he was just a nameless alien, but IGN later revealed he is a Gen’Dai named Rayvis. For those who have never heard of them, the Gen’Dai are a race of boneless aliens made entirely out of muscles and nerves. They don’t even have vital organs, which makes them one of the hardiest species in Star Wars canon. To fit in with the rest of the galaxy, the Gen’Dai generally wear heavy armor to give themselves a humanoid appearance. One of the most famous Gen’Dai is Durge from the original Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series. As for Rayvis, all we know about him is that he is the leader of a faction known as the Bedlam Raiders.
Rayvis is played by D.C. Douglas, another actor who can fit into both live and voice acting roles. He appeared as Bud in Sharknado 2: The Second One and Rob Carter in CSI: Vegas, but video game enthusiasts probably recognize Douglas as Rufus Albarea in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel and Legion in Mass Effect 2 and 3. Douglas will also portray Svarog in Honkai: Star Rail.
Bode Akuna – Voiced by Noshir Dalal
Like Rayvis, Bode Akuna was first revealed during an early trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, unlike Rayvis, Bode is clearly on Cal Kestis’ side. While we don’t know what role Bode plays narratively, thanks to Game Informer, we at least know that he is a gun for hire and serves as an AI companion.
In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Noshir Dalal voices Bode Akuna. Dalal is a prominent voice actor who has dipped his fingers into many popular properties. Gamers might recognize him as Charles Smith in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Kotallo in Horizon Forbidden West, while Star Wars fans probably know Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Turgle – Voiced by Richard Steven Horvitz
Turgle is…well, he’s Turgle. He’s an alien creature with a habit of getting into trouble by running one kind of scam or another. His loyalty is without question, though his usefulness is another matter entirely.
Turgle is voiced by the legendary Richard Steven Horvitz. His first constant role was Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ Alpha 5, but these days Horvitz is mostly known for Billy from The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, the titular Zim from Invader Zim, and Razputin Aquato from the Psychonauts series. Lately, you can hear Horvitz as Moxxie in the web series Helluva Boss.
Santari Khri – Voiced by Tracy Ifeachor
Santari Khri is actually a Jedi from the time of the High Republic. We only ever see her through flashbacks, but her presence is felt through her history with Dagan Gera and some of the messages she left behind.
Santari Khri’s voice, Tracy Ifeachor, is mostly known for her live-action roles. She played Cleo Roberts in Showtrial and Tara Coleman in Treadstone, but sci-fi aficionados probably recognize her as Abigail Naismith in Doctor Who. Santari Khri is Ifeachor’s second video game voice role. Coincidentally (or perhaps not), her first voice acting gig was playing Elarea Aldraste, Lord Adacin, and Major Korven in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.
Zee – Voiced by Kendal Rae
Another relic of the High Republic, Zee is a robot who got trapped during a mission and has survived many years in isolation. Still eager to help, Zee proves to be a valuable companion.
Zee’s voice actor, Kendal Rae, is famous among Australian audiences, although she has made a name for herself overseas. Audiences might know her as Hannah Waters in Deadland and Maggie Bryan in Neighbors. Rae also voiced Tanta Cinta in Forspoken.
Darth Vader – Voiced by Scott Lawrence
You probably don’t need to be told who Darth Vader is, though it’s certainly a bit surprising to see him in Survivor. Granted, Vader previously appeared in Fallen Order, though his Survivor cameo really helps sell why he’s still one of the most feared forces in the galaxy.
Scott Lawrence returns to voice Darth Vader after previously playing him in Fallen Order. Lawrence has actually voiced Vader in a few different Star Wars works recently, though you may know him from his appearances in films like Avatar and Star Trek: Into Darkness or even from shows like Fear the Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy.
Boba Fett – Voiced by Temuera Morrison
Boba Fett’s appearance has to be considered one of Survivor’s most shocking moments. Without giving the full game away, let’s just say that Fett’s appearance serves as a pretty big payoff for a long and difficult series of side missions.
Even better, Fett is voiced by none other than Temuera Morrison. Yes, the man who has voiced Boba Fett in various Star Wars works for years now once again steps into the role to do what he does best.