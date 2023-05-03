Jedi Survivor: Is Cal Kestis the Most Powerful Video Game Jedi?

In Survivor, Cal picks up right where he left off. He not only retains the abilities he previously learned but actually acquires quite a few new abilities along the way. Some of those new abilities (such as manipulating heavy objects with apparent ease and controlling complex minds) have previously been limited to some pretty powerful Force users. We even see Cal enter a trance-like state that seemingly turns him into a nearly unstoppable being. The implication seems to be that he’s already incredibly capable and growing more powerful all of the time.

So how powerful is Cal Kestis supposed to be in the grand scheme of the Star Wars mythos? It’s tricky to say for sure, especially since Cal’s power is being measured against necessary video game hurdles. A common battle droid can kill Cal relatively easily at higher difficulty levels, though the same is true of many Star Wars characters in similar games. It’s kind of difficult to use every combat sequence in the game as a proper measuring stick for his power.

However, Fallen Order and Survivor’s narratives do shine a little light on Cal’s overall power level. For instance, we see him face off against Vader in Fallen Order, and it’s clear that he is (at best) about as powerful as Luke Skywalker was when Luke faced Vader in Empire Strikes Back. Both are able to survive the battle and do some damage, but they are clearly overmatched by a superior force.

Cal doesn’t battle Vader again in Survivor, but given that Vader is able to overwhelm and kill Cere Junda in that game (a Jedi that we are led to believe is also more powerful than Cal at this point in his life), it seems reasonable to assume that Cal is significantly less powerful than Vader. Along those same lines, let’s also assume that he’d be no real match for figures like Yoda or Darth Sidious.

Interestingly, we do see Cal face two other Jedi in Survivor: Dagan Gera and Bode Akuna. It’s suggested that Gera is a pretty powerful Jedi from the time of the High Republic, and he seems to be surprised by how Cal is his relative equal in combat. Rayvis, a Gen’Dai who previously battled Gera, also suggests that Cal is the toughest opponent he’s fought since Gera. While Gera has access to some Force powers that Cal doesn’t (potentially as a result of his Dark Side abilities or his many more years of training), the implication is that they’re relatively equal opponents.

Meanwhile, Bode Akuna is a fully-trained Jedi who was so talented that he served as a kind of Jedi special operative during the time of the Clones Wars. Cal is certainly caught off-guard by Bode’s true nature, but when it comes time to fight, it’s not strongly suggested that Bode is supposed to be significantly more powerful than Cal. Again, better trained and more experienced, but not necessarily objectively more powerful.