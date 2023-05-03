Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Just Made a Major Rogue One Plot Point Even Better

This Star Wars Jedi: Survivor article contains spoilers.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor visits several classic locations from throughout the saga as well as a few new ones, including the hidden planet of Tanalorr, the place all the different factions in the game are trying to use for their own gain. At one point, Cal Kestis and his allies visit Coruscant, the dangerous capital of the Galactic Empire, but that’s hardly the most noteworthy callback in the game — after all, the planet has featured prominently across three Disney+ series in just the last year, most recently on The Mandalorian season 3.

But then there’s the other major blast from the past in the game: the desert moon of Jedha, which we first visited in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In that movie, we follow Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, and K-2SO as they navigate Jedha City, which has become the site of a guerilla war between Imperial occupiers and Saw Gerrera’s Partisan terrorist group. Jyn and Cassian need to track down Saw on Jedha in order to find out more about the Empire’s newest superweapon, the Death Star. (Heard of it?) Of course, it’s the Death Star who finds them when the Empire runs a weapons test on Jedha, destroying its ancient city and everything in its vicinity. With Jyn learning firsthand what the Empire is willing to do to “bring order to the galaxy,” this is the moment this criminal loner finally decides it’s time to fight for a cause bigger than herself and join the Rebellion in earnest.

Of course, the Jedha players visit in Jedi: Survivor is still in one piece. That’s because the game takes place about nine years before the events of Rogue One. Jedha City is still standing and the moon still serves as a sacred sanctuary for the Jedi survivors who are trying to hide from the Empire and its cruel Inquisitors. Because of this, Cal’s time there visiting his mentor Cere Junda allows us to learn a lot more about the moon’s history before the events of Rogue One.