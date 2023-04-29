Jedi Survivor Nails Its Two Biggest Star Wars Cameos

In Fallen Order, Vader serves as the Star Wars equivalent of the giant boulder you have to run away from. While initially presented as one of the game’s boss fights, you soon realize that you can’t really beat Vader in Fallen Order. The best you can do is slow him down slightly and run away while he tears down everything around you.

Cal is clearly no match for Vader at that point. Vader toys with him more than he fights him. However, Cere Junda does eventually pop up and actually manages to stand toe-to-toe with Vader long enough to allow Cal to escape an almost certain death.

In Survivor, we see Vader invade Junda’s Jedi sanctuary and properly duel the Jedi Master this time around. To be more specific, players are actually able to control Junda during the duel and have a slightly more traditional boss fight with Vader.

Junda is again able to hold her own and eventually manages to bury Vader under a massive pile of flaming rubble. Unfortunately, her “victory” is short-lived. Vader emerges from the rubble with only a new singe or two to show for Junda’s best efforts. He soon kills Junda like the Terminator he is.

That’s the great thing about Vader’s Jedi: Survivor cameo. Fallen Order previously established that Vader is a final boss force of nature that Cal can only hope to avoid. However, the game also suggests that Junda is strong enough to at least hold her own against Vader if she had to. Well, Survivor shows that Junda can indeed hold her own against Vader…for a time. Ultimately, she is outmatched.

It’s just such a fantastic use of the character. Like Rogue One, Fallen Order and Survivor portray Vader as this almost unstoppable slasher-like horror movie villain. Unlike Rogue One (and Fallen Order, to a lesser degree), Survivor sees that version of Vader face off against a worthy opponent that at least puts up a reasonable fight against him. Yet, the results are the same. In a matchup that would make pro wrestling bookers jealous, the heel Vader manages to tear through the babyface Junda without making Junda look weak in the process. If anything, Junda’s convincing strength and capabilities make the already intimidating Vader look that much more intimidating.