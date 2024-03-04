Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a Sequel to 1997’s Final Fantasy 7?

While the recently released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is filled with intentionally unanswerable questions, one of the most popular questions surrounding the game at the moment has little to do with the details of its labyrinthian plot. Instead, gamers everywhere are asking some variation of the same basic question, “Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a sequel?”



Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a direct sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This topic is about to become surprisingly complicated, but let’s not make it more confusing than it needs to be. 2023’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues the story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which makes it a sequel to that game by pretty much any definition of the word. Unless you are someone who argues that pre-planned second parts of a larger story (such as the recently released Dune: Part 2) should be counted as continuations of a shared narrative rather than traditional sequels, you can’t argue against Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth being a sequel in that specific respect.

In this instance, though, the confusion over Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s sequel status is more about the chronological confusion surrounding its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. See, despite its name, Final Fantasy 7 Remake actually changes quite a few things about the original game’s (meaning 1997’s Final Fantasy 7) narrative. Such changes are hardly unusual for a remake in any medium, but Final Fantasy 7 approaches those changes in a rather unusual way.

Without diving too deeply into spoilers, Final Fantasy 7 Remake suggests that the events of 1997’s Final Fantasy 7 already played out in some way (or are destined to play out as they occurred in that game) and that some of the game’s characters are aware of those events. More importantly, some of those characters are trying to alter those events while others are trying to preserve them. Imagine if the final act of Back to the Future Part 2 played out across a multiversal scale, and you’ll have a basic idea of what Final Fantasy 7 Remake is trying to do.

So what’s the problem with all of that? Well, we rarely see remakes that acknowledge the events of the original material in quite that way. Media with relatively similar time jump plot points (such as the aforementioned Back to the Future Part 2 or Avengers Endgame) are typically labeled as sequels rather than remakes.